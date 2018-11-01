Latest News And Web Hosting Review JetDino

Jetdino.com : Company Overview

Jetdino.com is Indonesia based hosting company. Its Hosting Network is a provider of hosting and domain services with low price and quality in Indonesia. Its services such as web hosting, domain registration, virtual private servers (VPS), Dedicated Server and Digital Certificates (SSL). It presents the motto Experienced And Reliable Web hosting with more than five years of experience in the field of information technology. It is committed to enhance the quality of service Managed support. It has a solid team of dedicated and professional staff who are always ready to help you to deliver the best. It uses its extensive knowledge of the world of web hosting to create solutions which are independent and reliable. It trusts that a solution to the hosting is best known for sure. This company and its team know how to recover from not only common problems but also from more specific problems with full Dedication.

Reliability and Uptime Report

Jetdino.com offers 99.9% uptime guarantee with reliability. Jetdino achieved 100% uptime last week.

Plan and Pricing

Jetdino.com has – Shared hosting, Reseller hosting & Shoutcast Hosting & Virtual Private Servers and Dedicated Servers. It has – Standard, Professional and Advanced Plan. In other services, it provides – SSL Certificates, License, and bundle deal. It has plans for beginners to professionals. Moreover, also it has plans for individuals and small business.

Features and Control Panel

Jetdino.com has exclusive features, such as – Litespeed Webserver, cPanel + Softaculous, CloudLinux OS, Backup Daily & Weekly, Managed Support, Uptime Guarantee and many more. It has other features also, they are – 99.9% Uptime Guarantee, 30 Days Moneyback Guarantee, Free Transfer Assistance, create Cpanel account unlimited, Private Nameserver (Anonymous), Nginx Powered, cPanel/whm, PHP4 & PHP5, Softaculous and Instant Activation. It has a cPanel control panel that is easy to use. It helps a lot to design the web site.

Technical Support

Jetdino.com offers 24/7 technical support. Its technical support staff is knowledgeable, experienced and dedicated. They are always ready to help and assist you. It offers technical support through submit a ticket system and knowledgebase. The main goal of this company is customer satisfaction. Whenever any problem occurs, you need not to worry. You just need to contact its technical support.

Pros

Jetdino.com has various pros, some of the major pros are – Reliable, Affordable plans, Quick Activation, Superb Support, Offsite daily & weekly Backup, reliable, uptime guarantee, 30-day money back guarantee and many more.

Cons

Jetdino.com does not offer technical support through phone.

Cancellation & Refund Policy

If you are not satisfied with its service or because of any reason you want to cancel it, then there is no issue. You can cancel this web hosting company at any point of time. It offers a 30-day money back guarantee.

Summary

Jetdino.com offers various exclusive features and plans. Its plans are reliable with great uptime. Overall it is a good company. It offers backup facility also. It provides 30-day money back guarantee, so there is no risk to try it once. So if you do not have any specific need, then it is a good option for you and it is worthy to spend your bucks on it.