Latest News And Web Hosting Review Netlogistics AU

Netlogistics : Company Overview

Netlogistics, having State of the art network infrastructure, offers premium hosting services using latest and advanced technology with the support of qualitative & technically competent staff to their clients. Company is certified by ISO/IEC 20000, ISS, PCI DSS & is an auDA, ICANN and Nominet accredited registrar. Dedicated workforce is continuously working to improve the quality of hosting and to offer a brand with the aim of fulfilling max customer needs. They lay emphasis on providing first class quality service with effective customer support at affordable prices.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

Data Centres of company are based in Australia to prevent the issues of downtime, to keep servers always up and running, to provide lowest latency and to offer highest performance. On every server, 99.9% Uptime guarantee is offered which in itself is a good figure.

IBM, one of the best IT Company, offers high-quality hardware and equipment’s. Moreover, Netlogistics hosting products and server hardware is of IBM, which in itself is a reliable one and provides good and high speed, leads to high performance, reliability, and uptime. With this, Privacy protection & protection from theft is also taken care of by provider to deliver satisfaction to clients. SSL Certificates & E-Mail Security with DDoS Protection are also offered to clients to ensure security to a great extent.

Hosting Plans

Cloud Hosting offers five plans, namely, Impulse 1, Impulse 2, Impulse 3, Impulse 4, Impulse 5, offers a no. of features. Key ones are No setup fee, Very low latency, Unlimited FTP accounts, cPanel control panel, SAN) configured in RAID 10, Apache Web Server, Daily backups. Site Mgt. Features are FTP Access, Web-based File Manager, Softaculous Auto-Installer, SSH (Secure Shell Access), Custom error pages. Add-ons offered are Dedicated SSL Certificate & cPanel account. Some pre-installed web apps are CubeCart, OsCommerce, Zen Cart, Image Galleries, Mailing List Manager, FAQ/ Project/ Poll & Survey Management, etc. Programming Functionality & Database Support features include C, C++, Perl 5, Python, PHP 5 / SSI, CGI, Unlimited MySQL Databases, MySQL Version 5, etc. E-Mail based features are Unlimited Email Accounts, Forwarders, Mailing Lists, Catch-all email account, Webmail, AntiVirus, SpamAssassin, etc.

Cloud VPS Plans offers key features like Full Root/Console access, robust password protection, Control panel. Account Mgt. Features are efficient process of account creation, account termination/suspension easily with no setup fees & protection from DDoS.

Features & Control Panel

30 Days Money Back Guarantee

Free cPanel website transfer

Privacy & Theft protection for free

99.9 percent uptime guarantee

24*7 Prompt Customer Service

SSL Certificate

DDoS Protection

Unlimited Email Accounts, Forwarders, Mailing Lists

Unlimited FTP accounts

cPanel control panel

CubeCart, OsCommerce, Zen Cart

Perl 5, Python, PHP, SSI, CGI

Support

Company renders an efficient and effective Customer Service 24*7 to their clients. If customers face any issues related to web hosting, website server, domain registration or others, they can give a call or drop a mail and contact to company`s customer care executives and within a short span of time, they get adequate response. A good Knowledgebase & Step by Step tutorials are also given for clients support, as using this informative material, client can help them.

Pros

Guarantee for refunding money is offered

Australian based Data Centers

High performance delivered

Customer service offered for round the clock

Exceptional Reliability & High Speed

Mgt. of Domains in simpler form

Knowledgebase & Step by Step tutorials

Complete Domain Configuration

High-Quality Hardware

Services offered at competitive prices

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

Regarding Refund Policy offered by Netlogistics to their clients, money back guarantee is provided. It permits the users to ask for their amount to get it refunded, if their experience with the services used is not good or satisfactory. However, a guarantee works only when a user asks within first 30 days of service being issued. After duration of 30 days gets over, guarantee is not applicable.

Conclusion

Netlogistics, one of the reputed & excellent web host, offers high quality & reliable Dedicated hosting, Cloud VPS & Cloud hosting services to their customers at affordable prices with max uptime, high performance, stability, money back guarantee, backed by good customer support.