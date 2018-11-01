Latest News Hosting Review PhoenixNAP

Key Selling Points

A global IT services provider

Premier Cloud Provider in the VMware Cloud Provider Program and a Platinum Veeam Cloud & Service Provider partner

PCI DSS Validated Service Provider and its flagship facility is SOC Type 1 and SOC Type 2 audited.

Data Center: Southwest region of the U.S. with its extended presence in Europe and Asia

Executive

President: Ian McClarty

VP of Products: William Bell

Services Offered

security-focused cloud infrastructure, bare metal dedicated server, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions

Premier Service Provider in the VMware® Cloud Provider Program

A Platinum Veeam® Cloud & Service Provider partner

Scalable OpEx solutions

Partners

(August 31, 2017) CloudFlare added to its network of data center carriers and telecom service provider partners. It significantly enhances colocation and interconnection capabilities for PhoenixNAP’s clients. Also, allows CloudFlare to boost its service delivery speeds and flexibility.

What for Customers?

Offer safer and faster internet services to our global consumers

Meet the evolving technology demands

Secured, faster network, highly efficient data transfer, and workload migrations

Latest News

(November 09, 2017) Announced that its flagship data center in Phoenix, Arizona has established connectivity with AWS Direct Connect. It enables the company to access AWS cloud services from their on-premise and colocation environment, with low latency and high bandwidth. Furthermore, the robust and secure connectivity enables an organization with latency- or compliance-sensitive workloads to transfer data via a private connection. Hence, create a high-performance hybrid infrastructure within Phoenix data center facility.