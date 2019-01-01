Linux Command Tricks – II

Prev. Page >> Linux Command Tricks

ls command

Display the content of the current directory

-a: include hidden files and directories

-l: long listing, which includes filenames, permissions, owners, size, links and date information

-lh: human readable format

-F: List Files and Directories with ‘/’ Character at the end

-r: display files and directories in reverse order

-R: Recursively list Sub-Directories

-ltr: shows the latest modification file or directory date

-lS: Sort Files by File Size in Descending order i.e., big size files first

-i: Display Inode number of File or Directory

–version: Shows version of ls command

–help: Show Help Page

-n: display UID and GID of files and directories

ls command and its Aliases

alias ls="ls -l"

mkdir command

To create a new directory with the specified name

mkdir <directory-name>

-m777: create a directory and set permissions at the same time

-p: create a directory and parent directory, if it doesn't exist

-v: verbose output for getting the confirmation of the directory creation

more command

more <filename>

displays specified file's content one screen at a time

-num lines: Sets the number of lines that make up a screenful. The lines must be an integer.

-d: With this option, more will prompt the user with the message “[Press space to continue, ‘q' to quit.]” and display “[Press ‘h' for instructions.]” when an illegal key is pressed, instead of ringing a bell.

-l: more usually treats ^L (CONTROL-L, the form feed) as a special character, and will pause after any line that contains it. The -l option will prevent this behavior.

-f: Causes more to count logical, rather than screen lines (i.e., long lines are not wrapped).

-p: Do not scroll. Instead, clear the whole screen and then display the text. This option is switched on automatically if the more executable is named page.

-c: Do not scroll. Instead, paint each screen from the top, clearing the remainder of each line as it is displayed.

-s: Squeeze multiple blank lines into one blank line.

-u: Do not display underlines.

+/string: Search for the string, and advance to the first line containing string when the file is displayed.

+num: Start displaying text at line number num.

