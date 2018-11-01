Latest News And Web Hosting Review Shopaserver

Hosting Review Shopaserver

Shopaserver : Company Overview

Shopaserver, an exceptional and professional web hosting provider, offers high-quality web hosting solutions at affordable prices. Various hosting packages consisting of Reseller Hosting, Shared Hosting, Virtual Private Servers, Dedicated Servers, Business Hosting, and many more solutions are offered for corporate, families, individuals, businesses and organizations.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

Shopaserver provides 99.9 percent uptime to their customers. Team of professionals and experts make their complete efforts in keeping the servers all the time up and thereby lead to clients sites always online. It ensures high performance and optimal client satisfaction.

Safe and Secure SSL Certificates provides increased reliability and security of data. SSL are offered to provide max protection to site online data. It encrypts the communication formed between client and server. It is quite helpful in offering protection to sensitive information of clients like their personal data and payment related info. With this, guarantee is also offered by the company to clients by which if clients felt unsatisfied, they can ask for their money back. It is also a sign of high reliability.

Hosting Plans

Shared Hosting, Reseller Hosting, Dedicated hosting plans are offered by the company. Key features provided in the web hosting plans are 99.9 percent uptime guarantee, 30 days money back guarantee, customer Service for 24*7*365, cPanel/WHM & Live Support, Unlimited Disk Space, Free Domain Name, Raid Protected Bandwidth, LiteSpeed Web Server, Unlimited Domains.

Unlimited Diskspace, Unlimited Websites, Unmetered Bandwidth are offered by Shared hosting. 30GB Disk Space, 300GB Bandwidth, Private Name Servers are offered in Reseller hosting packages.

Dedicated Server hosting plans will be soon introduced by the company.

Features & Control Panel

99.9 percent uptime

Customer Service for 24*7*365

30 days money back guarantee

CPanel/ WHM

Litespeed Web Server

SSL Certificates

Unlimited Disk Space and Unlimited Bandwidth

Free Domain Name

Unlimited Domains

Support

Shopaserver offers outstanding support to clients 24*7*365. As support is required at each and every level because the technical terminology is hard to understand for a common man and hosting related technical issues arises unexpectedly which are difficult to resolve. Company is having a team of technical experts who resolve technical issues qualitatively and promptly. A client can reach to the customer care by submitting a Support ticket/ Submit ticket or by filling a Contact form.

Pros

Complete Customer Satisfaction

Money Back Guarantee

Server Uptime Guarantee

Ensures high level of security

High performance & reliability

Outstanding support rendered to clients

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

A Cancellation policy of the provider allows their clients to cancel their account by giving a request for the same.

A refund policy of provider, states, a client can ask for the full refund of his amount, on feeling unsatisfied or unhappy with the web hosting plans offered by the company, within 30 days of service or account registered by company. It simply concludes, a 30 days money back guarantee is offered to clients and on their request, company may refund the same. However, after the duration of 30 days, client is not entitled for any refund.

Conclusion

Shopaserver, a professional hosting service provider, providing excellent hosting services like Shared hosting, reseller hosting, dedicated hosting, VPS hosting with key features mostly required and great customer support. It also ensures high performance and max reliability.