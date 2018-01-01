Latest News And Web Hosting Review OrockTech

USP
- Red Hat Certified Cloud & Service Provider (CCSP)
Data Center
- operates a private, encrypted, carrier-grade dark fiber optic network
Channel Partners: Sun Management
Services Offered
- Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) solutions and Cloud Service Provider (CSP)
- Private Autonomous Infrastructure, a private hosting environment
- Private Autonomous Cloud, a dedicated
- Pure-play Red Hat® open source cloud with no shared resources
- cloud solutions ranging from dedicated hosting environments to private and multi-tenant open source clouds
- FedRAMP authorization
- Data storage, backup, and recovery
- Big data analytics
- Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS)
- The Internet of Things (IoT) implementation
Customers: small businesses, government agencies and commercial organizations in highly-regulated industries
What for Customers?
- The company provides businesses with stringent data security, performance, flexibility, compliance, and control.
- Helps in migration of applications and data