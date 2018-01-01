Ananova

Latest News And Web Hosting Review OrockTech

USP

  • Red Hat Certified Cloud & Service Provider (CCSP)

Data Center

  • operates a private, encrypted, carrier-grade dark fiber optic network

Channel Partners: Sun Management

Services Offered

  • Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) solutions and Cloud Service Provider (CSP)
  • Private Autonomous Infrastructure, a private hosting environment
  • Private Autonomous Cloud, a dedicated
  • Pure-play Red Hat® open source cloud with no shared resources
  • cloud solutions ranging from dedicated hosting environments to private and multi-tenant open source clouds
  • FedRAMP authorization
  • Data storage, backup, and recovery
  • Big data analytics
  • Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS)
  • The Internet of Things (IoT) implementation

Customers: small businesses, government agencies and commercial organizations in highly-regulated industries

What for Customers?

  • The company provides businesses with stringent data security, performance, flexibility, compliance, and control.
  • Helps in migration of applications and data
