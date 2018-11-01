Latest News And Web Hosting Review Advikaweb

Advikaweb.com: Company Overview

Advikaweb.com is a Hosting Private Limited company. It is specialized top web hosting service provider in India. Its domain name registration service is affordable and reliable on which you can rely with closed eyes. It helps you to fulfill your dreams. The main aim of this company is to struggle hard for excellence to meet needs and demands of their clients. It has specialized professional team who consists Excellency in web hosting, web design, website development, content writing, domain name renewal, VPS, e commerce, bulk email reseller hosting, dedicated servers and web marketing.

Reliability and Uptime Report

Its overall uptime is 99.85% for their corporate website. So, it can be considered excellent.

Advikaweb has achieved 98.49% uptime last week. With 22 existing domains were deleted, 144 domains were transferred, 24 new domains were registered with Advikaweb and 9 domains were transferred to Advikaweb from other web hosts. As per social media content and conversations, Advikaweb has 56.67% positive user response.

Plan and Pricing

Advikaweb.com offers various services in – web hosting, reseller hosting and domains. It also provides website hosting, Business Email Hosting and Reseller Hosting. Its plans are affordable, reasonable and in budgetary form. It has various plans from which you can select any of the plans as per your need. It has plans for starters to professionals.

Features and Control Panel

Advikaweb.com has lots of features, such as – cheap web hosting in India, fast, secure and reliable hosting and also it offers reliable software solution. It has easy control panel, in which everything is very easy to manage.

Technical Support

AdvikaWeb provides prompt assistance round the clock, 24 hours per day, seven days per week and 365 days per year technical support. And the support timing is between 10.30 AM to 6.00 PM on working days. It has satisfied customer who agrees, that they get services from time to time. It has organized and easy system of tech support that helps you to get best assistance on whatever be the server issue.

Pros

There are numerous pros of advikaweb.com, such as – providing customer satisfaction, meeting standards, quality, professional support team, specialized top web hosting service provider in India. Its domain name registration services are affordable. It helps you to fulfill your dreams with simplicity, easy to use with speed.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

If you are not satisfied with this Web Hosting, Reseller Hosting, and Email Hosting services because of any reason then within the first 30 days of your contract if you wish to cancel the contract then you will be able to get a full refund of the contract amount. However, it will exclude overages and setup fees. If a refund is due, you will be notified by email; it can take up to 30 days after cancellation of your contract to receive your refund. It does not offer refund on other services such as – Dedicated Services, Domain Name etc.

Conclusion:

Advikaweb.com is an Indian company which has various features with easy to handle control panel. Its price is affordable. It has various plans for starters to professionals with 99% uptime. It also offers 30 day money back guarantee with amazing technical support. So, it is worthy to try this web hosting service once.