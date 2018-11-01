Latest News And Web Hosting Review Hosting.com

Establishment: 1997
Number of Customers: 65,000+ hosted websites
Data Center
- Multi-home network
- A redundant routing architecture, including hardware failover and Cisco HSRP (Hot Spare Router Protocol)
- Equipped with an environmental control system complete with air handlers, condensing units, and raised flooring to promote proper air flow and temperature.
- Fully N+1 redundant systems
- A UPS (uninterruptible power supply), battery backups, and diesel generators.
Services Offered
- Small Business Hosting
- Microsoft ASP.NET Hosting
- High-Availability Hosting
- Adobe ColdFusion Hosting
- Linux Web Hosting
Hosting Features: Gigabit Ethernet connections
What for Customers?
Uptime: 100%