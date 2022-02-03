A web hosting provider rents out hosting resources and technologies like web servers to host a website on the Internet.
Based on the type & scope, they are categorized as
- Shared hosting.
- Virtual private server (VPS) hosting
- Dedicated server hosting
- Cloud hosting
- Managed hosting
- Colocation
- WordPress: To run sites on WordPress platform
Brand awareness helps in generating leads across an array of channels. A marketing team shares articles, blogs, press releases, hosting reports, white papers, endorsements, and much more to build & manage brand reputation. The informative industry source on topics audience gets interested, helps to gain website traffic and potential customers.
A hosting business wants to attract, entice, engage, and retain customers by creating and sharing relevant articles, information, videos, podcasts, and other media. Hosting companies persuade prospective consumers to make a buying decision. Using the different metrics, they evaluate the efficacy of their content marketing strategy.
- Identify What Makes Business Unique and understand business objectives or goals.
- Decide Target Audience or Niche
- Create a Strong Brand
- Do Keyword Research
- ResearchCompetitors
- Create Compelling Calls To Action (CTAs)
- Boost SEO using traditional and non-traditional methods
- A user-friendly website and mobile design
- Run a Successful Email Marketing Campaign, Affiliate Program
- Social Media Content Marketing: Social media is pervasive. It's easy to meet people and feed them content.
- Promote hosting brand on relevant forums, blogs, social media, local networking websites, referrals, review websites, and testimonials.
- Paid Subscriptions
- Offer Discount Coupons to increase sales.
- Identify the Methods and Metrics for Measurement