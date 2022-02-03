A web hosting provider rents out hosting resources and technologies like web servers to host a website on the Internet.

Based on the type & scope, they are categorized as

Shared hosting.

Virtual private server (VPS) hosting

Dedicated server hosting

Cloud hosting

Managed hosting

Colocation

WordPress: To run sites on WordPress platform

Brand awareness helps in generating leads across an array of channels. A marketing team shares articles, blogs, press releases, hosting reports, white papers, endorsements, and much more to build & manage brand reputation. The informative industry source on topics audience gets interested, helps to gain website traffic and potential customers.

A hosting business wants to attract, entice, engage, and retain customers by creating and sharing relevant articles, information, videos, podcasts, and other media. Hosting companies persuade prospective consumers to make a buying decision. Using the different metrics, they evaluate the efficacy of their content marketing strategy.

Identify What Makes Business Unique and understand business objectives or goals.

Decide Target Audience or Niche

Create a Strong Brand

Do Keyword Research

ResearchCompetitors

Create Compelling Calls To Action (CTAs)

Boost SEO using traditional and non-traditional methods

A user-friendly website and mobile design

Run a Successful Email Marketing Campaign, Affiliate Program

Social Media Content Marketing: Social media is pervasive. It's easy to meet people and feed them content.

Promote hosting brand on relevant forums, blogs, social media, local networking websites, referrals, review websites, and testimonials.

Paid Subscriptions

Offer Discount Coupons to increase sales.

Identify the Methods and Metrics for Measurement

