A web hosting provider rents out hosting resources and technologies like web servers to host a website on the Internet. 

Based on the type & scope, they are categorized as

  • Shared hosting.
  • Virtual private server (VPS) hosting
  • Dedicated server hosting
  • Cloud hosting
  • Managed hosting
  • Colocation
  • WordPress: To run sites on WordPress platform

Brand awareness helps in generating leads across an array of channels. A marketing team shares articles, blogs, press releases, hosting reports, white papers, endorsements, and much more to build & manage brand reputation. The informative industry source on topics audience gets interested, helps to gain website traffic and potential customers.

A hosting business wants to attract, entice, engage, and retain customers by creating and sharing relevant articles, information, videos, podcasts, and other media. Hosting companies persuade prospective consumers to make a buying decision. Using the different metrics, they evaluate the efficacy of their content marketing strategy.

  • Identify What Makes Business Unique and understand business objectives or goals.
  • Decide Target Audience or Niche
  • Create a Strong Brand
  • Do Keyword Research
  • ResearchCompetitors
  • Create Compelling Calls To Action (CTAs)
  • Boost SEO using traditional and non-traditional methods
  • A user-friendly website and mobile design
  • Run a Successful Email Marketing Campaign, Affiliate Program
  • Social Media Content Marketing: Social media is pervasive. It's easy to meet people and feed them content.
  • Promote hosting brand on relevant forums, blogs, social media, local networking websites, referrals, review websites, and testimonials.
  • Paid Subscriptions
  • Offer Discount Coupons to increase sales.
  • Identify the Methods and Metrics for Measurement