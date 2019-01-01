Shell provides the interface between user and Linux. It takes input from the user and delivers it to an operating system, thus allows a user to interact with the Kernel and execute commands.

Advantages of Using Linux Shell Over Graphical User Interface

Pattern Matching using wildcard substitution in file names, instead of using the actual file name.

using wildcard substitution in file names, instead of using the actual file name. Background processing : Run the long tasks in the background and freeing the terminal for concurrent interactive processing.

: Run the long tasks in the background and freeing the terminal for concurrent interactive processing. Command aliasing : To give an alias name to a command or phrase, which get substituted by text which it refers to on command line or in shell script.

: To give an alias name to a command or phrase, which get substituted by text which it refers to on command line or in shell script. Command history : Records the commands entered in a history file to easily access, modify, and reissue listed command.

: Records the commands entered in a history file to easily access, modify, and reissue listed command. Filename substitution : Automatically produces a list of file names on a command line using pattern-matching characters.

: Automatically produces a list of file names on a command line using pattern-matching characters. Input and output redirection : Redirects input away from the keyboard and redirect output to a file or device other than the terminal.

: Redirects input away from the keyboard and redirect output to a file or device other than the terminal. Piping : Links any number of commands together to form a complex program. The standard output of one program becomes the standard input of the next.

: Links any number of commands together to form a complex program. The standard output of one program becomes the standard input of the next. Shell variable substitution : Stores data in user-defined variables and predefined shell variables.

Linux Shell

sh – Bourne shell: The Bourne shell does not support job control command history.

csh – CShell

tsch – Tab C-shell

ksh – Korn shell

fish: It is user-friendly and comes with predictive typing, syntax highlighting, searchable command history, and auto-suggestions.

Shell Sign

# for root, admin, administrator, supervisor or superuser having unrestricted access to every area of the system and its configuration

$ regular user

To view default shell, execute the command

echo $SHELL /bin/bash

The shell allows a user to create simple batch scripts or Power shell scripts to automate certain processes.

According to MacNN the latest developer release of Apple Mac OS X “Panther” has changed its default shell from tcsh to bash.