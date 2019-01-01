Linux is one of the major operating system in use today, providing all the power and flexibility of a UNIX workstation as a complete set of Internet applications and a fully functional desktop interface.
Most of the companies do sell their PC or Laptops with pre-installed versions of the UNIX or LINUX O.S. Dell Desktop, Laptop & Notebook series features Ubuntu. Ubuntu is one of the most popular open source, Linux based OS on the plant.
Internet Applications for Linux Hosting
Internet application is a web application that resembles a desktop application in many ways, but is delivered by a browser, virtual machine or from a browser plug-in. The list of Internet applications is quite long, I have here given the list of web browsers supported by Linux.
Linux Software: Web Browsers
- Amaya [Free]
Web editor, as well as web browser, you can create and update documents directly on the Web. In a uniform environment features like browsing, editing and remote access are seamlessly integrated. Amaya is W3C's test bed cross-platform editor/browser. Platform: Independent.
- Emacs/W3 [Free]
Emacs W3-mode is a full-featured web browser, supporting all the bells and whistles you will find in use on the web today, including frames, tables, style sheets, and much more. Platform: Linux / Unix, Windows, DOS, OS/2, and VMS.
- Epiphany [Free]
As its name (meaning “an intuitive grasp of reality through something simple and striking”) indicates, Epiphany, though based on the Mozilla rendering engine, aims to utilize a much simpler and less bloated interface. It also has standards compliance and GNOME integration. Platform: Linux / Unix.
- Firefox [Free]
The most popular open source web browser. Available for all major operating systems and included in all major Linux distributions. Numerous extensions are available.
- Galeon [Free]
Galeon is a GNOME web browser based on gecko (mozilla rendering engine). It's fast, it has a light interface and it is full standards compliant. It requires current Mozilla sources to build. Platform: Linux / Unix.
- HotJava (Free for non-commercial use)
The HotJava Browser provides a highly-customizable modular solution for creating and deploying Web-enabled applications across a wide array of environments and devices. Using HotJava on Solaris for SPARC and JavaStation is officially supported by Sun. But you can also download an unsupported version of HotJava Linux.
- Konqueror [Free]
Konqueror is a full-featured Web browser, supporting Java applets, JavaScript, CSS1 and (partially) CSS2, as well as Netscape plugins. It is also the file manager for the K Desktop Environment. It supports basic file management on local Unix filesystems, as well as remote and local network file browsing.
- Lynx [Free]
Lynx is a text based web browser. Platform: Linux / Unix.
- Mozilla [Free]
Mozilla is an open-source web browser, designed for standards-compliance, performance and portability. Platform: Linux / Unix, MacOS X, Windows.
- Netscape Navigator [Free]
The latest version of Netscape is certified and supported on Red Hat Linux. But you can find a version of Netscape for other distributions of Linux, too.
- Opera for Linux
For those of you who love Opera as your PC browser, here is an informative Web site with articles and illustrated guides for using Opera on Linux.
- Plug-in: Adobe Acrobat Reader [Free]
Adobe Acrobat Reader lets you view and print Adobe Portable Document Format (PDF) files as well as fill in and submit Adobe PDF forms online. Platform: Linux / Unix, Windows, etc.
- WebCon [Free]
It is a simple Web console tool that allowing you to perform any HTTP operations automatically, like posting data, saving data, deleting documents, etc. Platform: Linux / Unix.