Generate backup of your web site

Backups allow you to download (to your computer) a zipped copy of either your entire site (including your home directory, databases, email forwarders configuration, and email filters configuration) or one of the previously mentioned parts of your site. These are not automatically scheduled backups. Automatically scheduled backups need to be enabled by the server owner/administrator.

Login into cpanel account and open the main cpanel window.

Now look into the Files section and click on the backup’s icon. After clicking on it you will be redirected to the backup page.

Once you get into this window, now look into the full backup option and click on the download or generate a full website backup.

A full backup includes all of the files in your home directory, your MySQL databases, and your email forwarders and filters. You can back up your account to preserve your data, or to move your account to another CPanel server.

Choose your back up destination whatever you like to prefer. You have four options available either you can choose home directory, remote FTP server or secure copy.

If you choose backup destination at home directory then you will get an option of choosing an email address option where you will receive an email notification about your backup destination details.

Now click on generate backup button.

Now click on the go back button and check your mail account because you will be getting an email confirmation once your back up is generated.

There are also options available for partial backups also.

Once you have created your backup, now you can go back to the main page of cpanel check is your backup is working or not.