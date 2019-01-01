Reseller Web Host Howto

CP Web Hosting is a leader in providing web hosting services to their customers at very affordable and reasonable rate. For your convenience, cpwebhosting provides you few important steps of how to become reseller web hosts:

1. Choose the platform you want to use. More open source software programs are available for Linux than for Windows, which makes Linux less expensive. While most programs (Perl, PHP, Flash, etc.) run on both platforms, a few run on only Windows or Linux.

2. Choose the control panel you want to use. Control panels for websites range from very basic to load with features. As a reseller, you'll also have a control panel for you to set up and control hosting accounts. In choosing your hosting automation software; we compare several control panels, all of which offer good features for web host resellers.

3. Choose your web host. The web host company that you choose for your reseller account is a key decision your business success depends on the quality of your host. Factors to consider when choosing a web host for a reseller account:

The platform and control panel

Account features

The company's reputation

The record of server uptime

The level of support

Flexibility

How long the web host has been in business

4. Set up your hosting plans and prices Divide your bandwidth by your disk space to find out the ratio of bandwidth to disk space that you can offer. Take into account any ratios that differ if you upgrade to a larger package, and then base your packages on that ratio. For pricing, consider what competitors charge, but also factor in any additional services you'll be offering.

5. Develop a business website You have three main choices for website development:

Create a website using an existing website template

Hire a designer or a design company to design your site for you

If you have web design skills, design your site yourself

Include all the information that clients will want to know about your services and company.

6. Make your site e-commerce ready To be able to accept payments for hosting accounts, you'll to set up:

An SSL certificate

A merchant account

A payment gateway

7. Set up a helpdesk A helpdesk allows clients to contact you with support requests and you to track and respond to those requests.

8. Set up billing With an automated billing system, clients are billed and payments are registered with little effort on your part. Most billing software licenses are priced per month or per year, with some billing software companies offering prices for lifetime licenses. Some popular billing and payment processing systems:

Modernbill

ClientExec

WHM.Autopilot

Whois.Cart

When you choose a billing software program, check if it's compatible with your server platform and if support is included.

9. Create a welcome email After you set up hosting accounts for your clients, you'll need to send them a welcome email. Include in this email:

A confirmation of the plan details

The nameserver names

A username and temporary password

A link to the control panel

Links to your knowledge base / FAQ and to your helpdesk

10. Market your website Submit your site to search engines. Tell your family, friends, and business acquaintances about your website. Include a link to it in your signature line in outgoing emails. But don't stop there market your website via incoming links, advertising, newsletters, and special offers.

Price consider what is included in the price

