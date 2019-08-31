This is a normal question for Everyone That “Is website Page Rank Important Or Not ?”

Basically a website page rank is created by working on the important pages of your website and how many times that page is visited by the users and what all kind of links you provide to that page. website Page rank is actually judged by the number of incoming links on the page. Page rank is basically a value given to that web page. The page rank is given out of 10 that mean if a page is ranked good and is searched by many users then its rank will be 1/10.

website page rank is displayed as a green bar to the left of the webpage in the Google directory. The basic factor behind page rank is the keyword. If your keywords are rare and unique then your page rank doesn’t matter and if your keywords are in the competition the page rank becomes an important part as that you have to compete with the rest of the sites that use the similar type of keywords.

There are two types of website page rank :

First is the rank which sits in the algorithm on the Google. And the second is the visible page rank which is what we can see in the browsers on the toolbar or by using a widget in your browser.

The visible page rank is not updated oftenly for rankings and is just a snapshot. Suppose you have a page rank of 4 which were made few months ago but the now Google has stopped updating the ranks oftenly and the ranks are updated within a period of long time. Google says that the visible page rank is now updated only a couple of times a year.

But most of the people are focused on their website rank which is probably not an issue. If your website page rank has dropped but the customers have risen up then page rank does not matter in that case. The website page rank does not matter a lot the page owners because if there sales are rising up and the rank is not good then who cares about the page rank of that web page.

The importance of inbound links is known to everyone. As the number of links in the website increases, the performance of the website will becomes much better in the search engine ranking. For example, if you place the website to the competition, and everything on the page (metatags and keywords) are the same, and then the website with the most inbound links would rank higher. The above stated theory is termed as link popularity. What most people are not aware of is that some websites make for better link partners than others. A system which measures the link value of any webpage is called Website Page Rank.

Page Rank is a link analysis algorithm that assigns weight or a value to web pages. The algorithm is used in determining the authority and relevance of a webpage for search engine results. Basically the higher the Page Rank, the better the search engine ranking.

So having higher Website Page Rank linking to lower Website Page Rank will benefit the lower Website Page Rank, but not necessarily detract from the higher Website Page Rank. The criteria for determining Website search engine Page Rank is different for every engine, but all engines share several commonalities. Thus tailoring the website for getting improved Website Search Engine Page Rank is termed as Search Engine Optimization, or SEO. Page Rank was developed at Stanford University by Larry Page and Sergey Brin in 1996.

Google Page Rank is a number between 0 and 10 that a web page receives from Google. As it is the intellectual property of google so there is no need to apply, buy or rent it. Having a higher Page Rank than your competitor’s PageRank is what defines a “good” Page Rank, regardless of its absolute value.

Google Page rank is based on backlinks. The more quality backlinks the higher Google Page Rank.

If a page rank of 4 is compared to page rank of 3 then page rank of 4 is five times more valuable than page rank of 3.Similarly, page rank of 5 is five times more valuable than page rank of 4. There is no “good” or “bad” Page Rank in an absolute sense. The page must be at least equal our competitors’ Page Ranks. For selling shoes online, a PageRank of 2 can be enough if the corresponding competitors’ Page Ranks are lower. Higher is always good, of course, but the value of PageRank can be determined by its corresponding competitors’ Page Ranks.

Google uses its indexes to find and display the most relevant pages. The relevancy of a page is called its “PageRank,” and Google calculates PageRank in a number of ways. For getting the site to the top of Google search results Understanding PageRank proves to be very helpful.

Web Workshop, a Search-Engine Optimization resource, explains the calculations that Google uses to calculate PageRank. It's a complex formula, but the basics can be simmered down to this: When another site links to our site, that site is basically casting a vote for our keywords. When someone types “cat medicine” into Google, Google looks at the meta tags and body content of all the websites in its index and pulls out all the ones that match “cat medicine” exactly. It then looks at how many “votes” our site has from other sites. Lots of links equal lots of votes, and the number of outbound links from your site to those other sites are taken into account, too. Google crunches the numbers and creates a ranking, which it displays as the search results.

Thus, Website Page Rank determined the relevance of a webpage by looking at what other pages link to it, as well as other data.