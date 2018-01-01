Latest News And Web Hosting Review BigRock.in

Hosting Review BigRock

About Company – Hosting Review BigRock

Bigrock is a popular provider of world-class domain services to support enterprises scale business. Their main aim is to offer website hosting, VPS hosting, domain name registration, VPS hosting and more. Their value added services include premium domain sales, WHOIS and DNS management. Besides, they cater all domain related clients and support them to achieve their business aims without spending much amount. The company offers a range of services including transfer and register domain, 24-hour assistance and check the availability of desired domain name. Besides this, they provide Linux and Windows operating platform, WordPress and Joomla hosting, eCommerce and reseller hosting. Their hosting plans comprise of a variety of outstanding features such as high volume storage facility, enterprise email accounts, unlimited email accounts, anti spam and anti virus protection, etc.

Key Selling Point

Leading domain name registrars and web hosting company

Parent Company: Endurance International Group

Services Offered – Hosting Review BigRock

Cloud for Business

BigRock Empowers Indian Businesses to Adopt Cloud for Business for increased reliability, scalability, high-performance zero in-house server storage, optimum data integrity and easy management via a pay-as-you-use model, helping save capital expenditures on technology infrastructure.

One click installations: 80+

Price: Starting from INR 499 per month.

VPS Hosting: Price starts from $18.19 per month, 0.88 GHz CPU, 512 MB RAM, 20 GB space, and 500 GB bandwidth

Customers: Hosting Review BigRock

What for Customers?

The company helps businesses to establish and accelerate online presence seamlessly.

Indian customers can get Cloud Hosting powered with cPanel, at affordable rates.

Clients can scale resources on demand with spikes in web traffic.

Uptime Guarantee: 99.9%

Support: 24.7.365, Live Chat, Email and Phone

Target Customers: SMEs, Indian businesses, and the professionals

Latest News – Hosting Review BigRock

Bigrock Introduces custom-built, powerful, and scalable servers Linux And Windows Dedicated Servers In India. Technology platform is supported SuperMicro Blade servers, Intel Xeon processors, and RAID1.

Linux Dedicated Server: Linux OS, Intel E3-1220LV2 2.30 GHz Dual Core Processor, 4 GB RAM, 1 TB HDD in RAID, 5 TB Transfer capacity, and 2 Free IPs. Starts at Rs 6,999 per year.

Windows Dedicated Server: Windows OS, Intel E3-1220v3 3.10 GHz Quad Core Processor, 4 GB RAM, 1 TB HDD in RAID1, 1 TB Transfer Capacity, and 2 Free IPs. Price starts at Rs 9,799 per year.

BigRock, strive to endow with sincere services and earn the trust of clients, provides reasonable services with no hidden costs. Their transparent service policy persuades clients to entrust BigRock with the responsibility of ascertaining their online identity. Big rock offers Domain Registration, Transfer and register of domain, Round the clock assistance in case of any issue, Check the availability of the desired domain name Web Hosting, Linux hosting, Windows hosting, WordPress hosting, Joomla hosting, E-commerce hosting, Reseller hosting, Email Hosting and Enterprise email for large companies with unlimited email accounts.