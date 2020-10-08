Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO), Chairman of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Science, Oceans, Fisheries, and Weather, introduced legislation to create an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Center within the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The legislation identifies several goals for the AI Center, including to coordinate AI-related scientific and technological efforts across NOAA and transition AI research and applications to operations.

Senator Gardner said: “Artificial intelligence has the potential to change the world for the better and increase the quality of life for people everywhere. The U.S. must continue to lead vital artificial intelligence efforts and to create an AI Center will help unify and bolster NOAA’s work related to artificial intelligence.

NOAA has several assets and activities in Colorado, including the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) and the Earth System Research Laboratory (ESRL), as well as the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Science (CIRES) at the University of Colorado Boulder, which operates as a partnership between NOAA and the University, and the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) at Colorado State University (CSU), which operates as a partnership between NOAA and CSU.

This legislation is based on a provision included in the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 (H.R. 6395), led by Congressmen Conor Lamb (D-PA) and Mike Garcia (R-CA).

Source: Press Release Date: October 01, 2020 gardner.senate.gov