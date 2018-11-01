Prevent Future Crimes using Big Data

Government and crime-control entities around the world want to use AI to prevent crimes.

China Government is rolling out a social credit scoring system. The central authorities would use it to keep a closer watch on country's 1.3 billion citizens. It would help to limit the specific activities like booking of flights by untrustworthy people.

Predictive Policing by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD)

The department worked with UC Berkeley researchers and analyzed an extensive database of 13 million crimes recorded over 80 years. They predicted the likeliness of specific crime type at a particular location of time. Furthermore identified crime hotspots, where it is likely to happen in the future. With the model predictions, the LAPD was able to reduce the crime by 12 to 26%.