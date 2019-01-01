Cool Ways To Attract People To Your Web Site

1.Give people a free subscription to your e-zine. Almost everyone is publishing a e-zine nowadays so it's important to give something extra with the free subscription. You could offer a free gift or advertising when people subscribe.

2.Provide your visitors with free content. Your content will be more attractive to your visitors if it's up-to-date or original. You could also offer people the option to reprint the content in their e-zine or web site.

3.Offer a free online directory. The directory could be full of interesting e-books, e-zines, web sites etc. If people find your directory to be a valuable resource they will visit it over and over.

4.Give your visitors a free e-book. You could also include your own ad in the e-book and allow other people to give it away. If you don't want to take the time to write one, you could ask other writers permission to use their articles.

5.Hold free online classes or seminars. They could be held in your web site's chat room. The idea of ‘live' information will definitely attract people to visit your web site. You will become known as an expert on the topic.

6.Give visitors a free entry into your contest or sweepstakes. The prizes should be something of interest or value to your visitors. Most people who enter will continually revisit your web site to get the results.

7.Offer free online services or utilities from your web site. They could be search engine submitting, copy writing proofreading etc. The service or utility should be helpful to your target audience.

8.Give free consulting to people who visit your web site. You could offer your knowledge via e-mail or by telephone. People will consider this a huge value because consulting fees can be very expensive.

9.Give your visitors a free membership to your online club. People want to belong to something, why not your online club. You could also give away a free e-zine for club members only.