(Washington, DC) – House Science, Space, and Technology Committee Chairwoman Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX) and Ranking Member Frank Lucas (R-OK) along with House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ) introduced a bipartisan resolution to recognise the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) 50th anniversary which falls on October 3. NOAA’s history of environmental stewardship dates back to the 19th century, with the creation of the Survey of the Coast in 1807 by President Thomas Jefferson, followed by the Weather Bureau and the Commission on Fish and Fisheries, all of which came together under one roof when NOAA was established in 1970.

Chairwoman Johnson said: “I am delighted to be introducing this bipartisan resolution with my colleagues to recognise NOAA for the integral role they have played to protect the health and safety of the American people over the last 50 years. There has never been a more important time for Congress to strengthen and support NOAA as we combat climate change, work to protect our most precious natural areas, and continue to uphold scientific integrity in our federal agencies.”

Ranking Member Lucas said: “For 50 years, NOAA has helped us predict our weather, understand our environment, and conserve our resources. Their work supports more than one-third of our economy and is crucial for our safety and growth. In the half-century since NOAA founded, the science they use has grown by leaps and bounds. Today, NOAA’s observations are informed by satellite data, supercomputing, and artificial intelligence. While their work has always been critical, we rely on it now more than ever. I’m honoured to join my colleagues in recognising the outstanding work done by NOAA, and I’m proud to continue supporting them as they provide the world-class weather forecasting we rely on every day.”

Chairman Grijalva said: “I am proud to cosponsor this bipartisan resolution recognising NOAA for 50 years of scientific research that stretches from the surface of the sun to the deepest reaches of the ocean floor. NOAA will continue to be on the front lines in the fight against climate change, the protection of natural resources, and the well-being of the public. In the face of such dangers and challenges, it is critical to continue to support their missions and ensure the utmost integrity is maintained in the delivery of their products and services to the American people.”

Rep. Don Young (R-AK), Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-IL), Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN), Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO), Rep. Bill Posey (R-FL), Rep. Paul Tonko (D-NY), Rep. Bill Foster (D-IL), Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR), Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA), Rep. Alan Lowenthal (D-CA), Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX), Rep. Ed Case (D-HI), Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI), Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL), Rep. Roger Marshall (R-KS), Rep. Jim Baird (R-IN), Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL), Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (D-TX), Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ), Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI), Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA), Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL), and Rep. Greg F. Murphy (R-NC) are also original cosponsors to the resolution.

Source: Press Release Date: Oct 2, 2020 republicans-science.house.gov