New Wales And Cymru TLD

Wales and .Cymru domain name registration

1) Nominet has finally secured the extensions – .Wales and .cymru for the Wales

After having so much discussions going from last several years, finally an announcement was made, Nominet has finally secured the extensions – .Wales and .cymru for the Wales. These are the two gTLD’s and to maintain their database as well as the information of their registrant, Nominet Registry will be going to responsible for them.

2) Policy framework for these two TLD's

Well built policy framework for these two TLD's was developed by Nominet after going through a very hard work done with the Welsh Govt. and it has also provide assurance for both the TLD’s, the identity of Welsh will definitely be promoted by them across the globe.

3) Benefits of having a .Wales and .Cymru domain name

Identity may express by you with great honour- Your Welsh identity now can be shown by you with great honour and pride all over the world without considering a business organization or an individual. With the help of your domain name a message expressing the feelings of proudness on being a part of a Wales may convey by you in a simple and easy manner.

Build a great online presence- It is good to know that people or users who are accessing both the two TLD's do not have to remember the names of the sites as both of them are concise and quite simple to memorize. For instance, suppose you want to access the site nice-wales.com, thus you can use the word nice.wales. Wales may get a good exposure all over the web.

Focus on Welsh audience- If your target is Welsh audience or if the connection of the Welsh is relevant in the context of your business then it is essential for you that the name which you like must be kept safe and secure by you as earliest and as per your convenience.

Plays role in the growth and development of Wales- Online projects organized by the Govt. of Wales, for them profit which emerges from the .Cymru and .Wales TLD registration is utilized. In other words, by registered your name you will make some contribution to the progress of Wales.

4) Phases for the launch of .Cymru and .Wales

There are different phases for the launching of .Cymru and .Wales, as given below;

Period of Sunrise from 1st Sep, 2014 to 31st Oct, 2014- Trademark business holders and who have already registered under the Trademark Clearinghouse are eligible to apply in this period. And for this you will charge non refundable reasonable fees. If you applied successfully, an additional fee is charged from your side for the registration of the domain name. It is suggested that a valid SMD file must be provided by you for the domain. Domain name matches with the name given on SMD file.

On receiving one application by Nominet, registration of the domain name is done immediately. And if more applications are there, then Validation agent validates all the requests one by one. It is necessary that every applicant must provide the proof of usage of Trademark in the Wales. For this, they can provide either of the following:

Scanned copies Material used for marketing or dated advertisement. Invoices, bills, payment receipts, URL’s of websites Trademark Lawyer or UK Solicitor signed declaration

If the above criteria meets by the applicant then in case of one application, domain name registered for them and if more than one application is there, they are awarded via auction process.

Period of Welsh Business priority from 3 rd Nov, 2014 to 24 th Dec, 2014- Unregistered or registered trademark holders who have not applied in the first phase now they can apply for the domain name registration. For this they need to provide an evidence of their business in the Wales. Domain name can also be rewarded via process of auction if more than one application is available.

Nov, 2014 to 24 Dec, 2014- Unregistered or registered trademark holders who have not applied in the first phase now they can apply for the domain name registration. For this they need to provide an evidence of their business in the Wales. Domain name can also be rewarded via process of auction if more than one application is available. Period of Landrush from 29 th Dec, 2014 to 25 th Feb, 2015- During this period, registration can be done of any business organization or an individual. Those have not registered in the first two phases; they may register for the premium names. Domain name can also be rewarded via process of auction if more than one application is available.

Dec, 2014 to 25 Feb, 2015- During this period, registration can be done of any business organization or an individual. Those have not registered in the first two phases; they may register for the premium names. Domain name can also be rewarded via process of auction if more than one application is available. Period of general availability; 1st Mar, 2015- Domain name can be registered by anyone across the world on first come first served basis.

5) Where to contact for the registration of .Cymru or .Wales domain names

