Open Cloud Foundation

The international organization would develop practices and support cloud services regulations.
Objectives
- promote technological standards
- participate in the public dialogue on regulations and certify providers who conform to the Open Cloud values.
Key concepts
- Data reversibility: giving customers the freedom to choose their infrastructure provider at any time, while retaining ownership of their data.
- Data interoperability: ensuring data is compatible with as many market solutions as possible.
- Data protection: full transparency on data location and associated regulations including provider-specific regulation.
- The issue and ownership of intellectual property rights to algorithms developed by a customer, using a provider's infrastructure.