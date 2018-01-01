Ananova

Open Cloud Foundation

The international organization would develop practices and support cloud services regulations.

Objectives

  • promote technological standards
  • participate in the public dialogue on regulations and certify providers who conform to the Open Cloud values.

Key concepts

  • Data reversibility: giving customers the freedom to choose their infrastructure provider at any time, while retaining ownership of their data.
  • Data interoperability: ensuring data is compatible with as many market solutions as possible.
  • Data protection: full transparency on data location and associated regulations including provider-specific regulation.
  • The issue and ownership of intellectual property rights to algorithms developed by a customer, using a provider's infrastructure.
