Latest News And Review Digital Pacific Hosting

Key Selling Points
Services Offered: Managed Hosting
Headquarters: Australia
Establishment: 2000
Support: 24.7.365
Executive
Founder and CEO: Andrew Koloadin
Target Customers: SME's
Target Market: Australia
No. of Customers: 100,000 customers both in Australia and internationally
What for Customers?
- Reliable and trusted web hosting provider help clients in building the business-critical website and web applications.
Acquisitions
- (April 4, 2017) Digital Pacific Acquires Anchor one of Australia's leading ‘Managed Hosting' vendors.
Anchor provides Managed hosting services to Silicon Valley-based tech heavyweights like GitHub and TestFlight, and well known Australian clients such as Booktopia, Michelle Bridges 12WBT, Princess Polly and the Bureau of Meteorology. Both will continue to trade under their respective brands.