Latest News And Review Digital Pacific Hosting

Key Selling Points

Services Offered: Managed Hosting

Headquarters: Australia

Establishment: 2000

Support: 24.7.365

Executive

Founder and CEO: Andrew Koloadin

Target Customers: SME's

Target Market: Australia

No. of Customers: 100,000 customers both in Australia and internationally

What for Customers?

Reliable and trusted web hosting provider help clients in building the business-critical website and web applications.

Acquisitions

(April 4, 2017) Digital Pacific Acquires Anchor one of Australia's leading ‘Managed Hosting' vendors.

Anchor provides Managed hosting services to Silicon Valley-based tech heavyweights like GitHub and TestFlight, and well known Australian clients such as Booktopia, Michelle Bridges 12WBT, Princess Polly and the Bureau of Meteorology. Both will continue to trade under their respective brands.