Latest News and Hosting Review Veeble

Hosting Review Veeble – Company Overview

Key Selling Points

Major Web hosting player from India to the USA

Services Offered: Windows & Linux hosting and dedicated servers, domain services

Establishment: 2009

Hosting Review Veeble – Customers

No. of Customers: 5000+ clients and 20k websites

What for Customers?

Weaving the Web: Making technological contributions in rising trends of the internet industry.

Customers can choose from wide range of Servers and services.

Reliable providing best hosting solutions

Clients can choose billing cycle

Hosting Review Veeble – Latest News

(August 21, 2017) Launched Simple and reliable VPS Ordering system for Linux and web hosting. The ordering system would include all configuration-settings like domain, server, and add-ons. A customizable slider is provided to add resources as per requirement. Resources include disk space, monthly traffic, accounts and server locations.