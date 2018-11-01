Latest News and Hosting Review Veeble

Hosting Review Veeble – Company Overview
Key Selling Points
- Major Web hosting player from India to the USA
Services Offered: Windows & Linux hosting and dedicated servers, domain services
Establishment: 2009
Hosting Review Veeble – Customers
No. of Customers: 5000+ clients and 20k websites
What for Customers?
- Weaving the Web: Making technological contributions in rising trends of the internet industry.
- Customers can choose from wide range of Servers and services.
- Reliable providing best hosting solutions
- Clients can choose billing cycle
Hosting Review Veeble – Latest News
- (August 21, 2017) Launched Simple and reliable VPS Ordering system for Linux and web hosting. The ordering system would include all configuration-settings like domain, server, and add-ons. A customizable slider is provided to add resources as per requirement. Resources include disk space, monthly traffic, accounts and server locations.