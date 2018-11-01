Latest News And Web Hosting Review Webhostinglogic

Hosting Review Webhostinglogic

About Company – Hosting Review Webhostinglogic

Web hosting logic, a professional hosting provider, host websites on multiple servers. It means that clients email, website, DNS all are running on different servers. Company is using sophisticated software by which every server is monitored for round the clock to overcome the issues of downtime. Daily Backup services are offered for site so that if any one server fails then the other ones takes good care of data. It has a timely schedule for maintenance of servers, and if any upgrades take place, it moves clients sites to some other server. UNIX servers loaded with hard disk space and memory are operated and maintained by company.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

Servers of company keep their network available for at least 99 percent. It ensures that clients using the services of the webhostinglogic servers face an issue of downtime in site once in a while, otherwise most of the time, their site is online. Every site is hosted on multiple servers, and all servers on network are monitored by professionals for all day and night. With this, if any upgrades take place, clients site first moved to other servers so that they don’t move to offline and so that no zero downtime can be ensured. Daily backups are an additional advantage, which offers high security to information. It delivers excellent services which lead to top-notch performance and reliability.

Hosting Plans

Web hosting packages of Web hosting logic comprises of Starter, Standard, Pro, Executive, Elite, Pointer plans. Key Features offered are Storage and bandwidth upgrades for free of charge, Dedicated IP, Private SSL, Instant Backups, free instant setup, Sub-domains, FTP Accounts, Redirects, 99.9% uptime guarantee, 45 days money back guarantee with 24*7 support. E-Mail based features are SMTP/ IMAP/POP3 Accounts, Mailing lists, Autoresponders, Webmail, etc. Control panel features includes Fantastico, IP Deny Manager, Instant forums, blogs, counter, portals, web based file manager, Hotlink protection, PHPMyAdmin and others. Supporting features are Joomla, WordPress, CGI, SSH, Perl, Cron, SSI, Front-page, PHP5, GD2, Python, My SQL Databases, etc. Website Stats features it includes Referrer/ error logs, Webalizer, AWStats, Raw log manager. E-Commerce features are osCommerce, Cube Cart, ZenCart etc.

Features & Control Panel

99% Uptime Guarantee

24/7 Support

45 days Money Back Guarantee

Private/ Shared SSL

Free instant setup

SMTP/ IMAP/POP3 Accounts

Autoresponders, Webmail

Fantastico, IP Deny Manager

Joomla, WordPress, CGI

Front page, PHP5, GD2

Webalizer, AWStats, Raw log manager

osCommerce, Cube Cart, ZenCart, etc.

Support

Regarding rendering Customer Support, provider is serving promptly and well, as client’s queries, suggestions, seeking information or solution of any technical issue is handled directly by System Administrators. They handle the clients well and treat them in a friendly manner. Company offered their support for 24*7 via phone and e-mail/ support ticket, Yahoo, AOL and MSN Instant Messenger Services. With experts’ advice, some FAQ`s and articles on technical terminology & topics are also available for clients support.

Pros

Prompt Customer Support available

Delivers top class quality services

A professional and a reliable web host

Ensures zero downtime

Sites hosted on multiple servers

FAQ’s & Technical Articles offered

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

Like most of the other web hosts, Webhostinglogic also offers money back guarantee to their clients. If clients are unsatisfied with the services offered, they may ask for a refund of their paid amount within 45 days. So, there is a provision of refund policy in Webhostinglogic, and a client may avail the same. It is applicable on all the web hosting plans.

Conclusion

Webhostinglogic, an excellent or a professional web hosting provider, offers highly reliable and quality web hosting services with max uptime guarantee, money back guarantee, 24*7*365 Support. Web hosting packages it offers has wide array of features with increased reliability, and top notch performance ensures max customer satisfaction.