Latest News and Web Hosting Review Hosterpk

Web Hosting Review Hosterpk

Hosterpk is a Pakistan-based hosting company that offers international standard hosting solutions

About Company – Web Hosting Review Hosterpk

USP

Rapidly growing web hosting company in Pakistan

Establishment: 2009

Server Location: Germany

Services Offered – Web Hosting Review Hosterpk

Hosting Platform: Linux and Windows platform

Reseller Hosting, Shared Web Hosting, Dedicated Hosting, VPS Hosting, Web Designing, Domain Registration

ASP.NET hosting

Hosting plans

PHP & ASP.NET Hosting Packages offers a set of features such as free domain registration; E-Mail features are POP3 / SMTP / IMAP, Email Forwarding, Protection from virus & spam, Web Based Email, etc. Others are FTP Accounts, Custom Error Pages, Raw Log Files, File MIME Types, File Manager, Web Stats, etc. PHP offers cPanel Control Panel, Softaculous Auto-Installer with more than 250 free scripts, PHP 5.2, 5.3, 5.4, 5.5, Cron Jobs, RVSiteBuilder, MySql Databases, Ruby on Rails, phpMyAdmin for Mysql. ASP.NET offers ASP.NET v2, v3, v3.5, v4.0 and v4.5, ASP.NET MVC 4, 5, MS SQL Server 2012, Support of Classic ASP, LINQ / AJAX / Silverlight, WebsitePanel Control Panel, Unlimited MS Access.

Reseller hosting packages offer Free Domain Registration, Anonymous Nameservers, Host Unlimited Domains, Unlimited E-Mails Accounts, PHP 4, PHP 5, RoR, Pearl, cPanel/WHM Control Panel, Free Website Builder, Unlimited MySql Server Databases, Softaculous, phpMyAdmin, Ruby on Rails, Unlimited MS Access. Some popular apps are also included like Drupal, WordPress, Joomla, phpBB and few others. ASP.NET Hosting also offers .NET 1.1, 2.0, 3.5, 4.0 Framework, ASP .NET MVC, Support of Classic ASP, LINQ / AJAX / Silverlight, DotNetPanel Control Panel, Unlimited MS Access

VPS Hosting plans provides features like Free Fully Managed VPS Services, Full root access, cPanel/ WHM, PHP, MySQL, FFMpeg, RoR, Backups, Script Installations, Cron Jobs, phpMyAdmin for Mysql, Litespeed web server, e-mail based & others.

Features and Control Panel

Simple & Easy to use Control Panel

24.7.365 server and network monitoring

Support of ASP.Net PHP

Free Site Builder

cPanel/ WHM/ Website Panel

POP3 / SMTP / IMAP, Email Forwarding

Litespeed, Apache Webserver

PHP 4,5 Hosting

Softaculous one-click installer & 250+ free installation scripts

SSL Certificates to ensure secure encryption between client and server

Number of Customers: 600 hosted websites

What for Customers?

Listed in Top 3 Pakistan`s hosting service provider and offer great clients satisfaction

High-performance, reliable, secure and feature-rich hosting plans

International Standard Support

Average ticket response time less than 30 min

Firm registered with NTN#3650430-7

Fast & easy to use payment options

Free Domains registration offered with hosting packages

Personalized Support approach

Unlimited Domains & Sub-domains hosted

Unlimited Diskspace & Bandwidth

Secure, safe with latest technology standards

No charges are hidden from users

Uptime Guarantee: 99.9%

Support: 24.7.365 via email, phone, toll-free, live chat & ticket by qualified, experienced experts. The quick response of fewer than 30 minutes to client queries and resolves issues.

Money-back Guarantee: 30-days

Refund policy does not cover the cost of domain registration & services of Dedicated servers and VPS servers.