Latest News and Web Hosting Review Hosterpk

Web Hosting Review Hosterpk
Hosterpk is a Pakistan-based hosting company that offers international standard hosting solutions
About Company – Web Hosting Review Hosterpk
USP
- Rapidly growing web hosting company in Pakistan
Establishment: 2009
Server Location: Germany
Services Offered – Web Hosting Review Hosterpk
Hosting Platform: Linux and Windows platform
Reseller Hosting, Shared Web Hosting, Dedicated Hosting, VPS Hosting, Web Designing, Domain Registration
ASP.NET hosting
Hosting plans
PHP & ASP.NET Hosting Packages offers a set of features such as free domain registration; E-Mail features are POP3 / SMTP / IMAP, Email Forwarding, Protection from virus & spam, Web Based Email, etc. Others are FTP Accounts, Custom Error Pages, Raw Log Files, File MIME Types, File Manager, Web Stats, etc. PHP offers cPanel Control Panel, Softaculous Auto-Installer with more than 250 free scripts, PHP 5.2, 5.3, 5.4, 5.5, Cron Jobs, RVSiteBuilder, MySql Databases, Ruby on Rails, phpMyAdmin for Mysql. ASP.NET offers ASP.NET v2, v3, v3.5, v4.0 and v4.5, ASP.NET MVC 4, 5, MS SQL Server 2012, Support of Classic ASP, LINQ / AJAX / Silverlight, WebsitePanel Control Panel, Unlimited MS Access.
Reseller hosting packages offer Free Domain Registration, Anonymous Nameservers, Host Unlimited Domains, Unlimited E-Mails Accounts, PHP 4, PHP 5, RoR, Pearl, cPanel/WHM Control Panel, Free Website Builder, Unlimited MySql Server Databases, Softaculous, phpMyAdmin, Ruby on Rails, Unlimited MS Access. Some popular apps are also included like Drupal, WordPress, Joomla, phpBB and few others. ASP.NET Hosting also offers .NET 1.1, 2.0, 3.5, 4.0 Framework, ASP .NET MVC, Support of Classic ASP, LINQ / AJAX / Silverlight, DotNetPanel Control Panel, Unlimited MS Access
VPS Hosting plans provides features like Free Fully Managed VPS Services, Full root access, cPanel/ WHM, PHP, MySQL, FFMpeg, RoR, Backups, Script Installations, Cron Jobs, phpMyAdmin for Mysql, Litespeed web server, e-mail based & others.
Features and Control Panel
- Simple & Easy to use Control Panel
- 24.7.365 server and network monitoring
- Support of ASP.Net PHP
- Free Site Builder
- cPanel/ WHM/ Website Panel
- POP3 / SMTP / IMAP, Email Forwarding
- Litespeed, Apache Webserver
- PHP 4,5 Hosting
- Softaculous one-click installer & 250+ free installation scripts
- SSL Certificates to ensure secure encryption between client and server
Number of Customers: 600 hosted websites
What for Customers?
- Listed in Top 3 Pakistan`s hosting service provider and offer great clients satisfaction
- High-performance, reliable, secure and feature-rich hosting plans
- International Standard Support
- Average ticket response time less than 30 min
- Firm registered with NTN#3650430-7
- Fast & easy to use payment options
- Free Domains registration offered with hosting packages
- Personalized Support approach
- Unlimited Domains & Sub-domains hosted
- Unlimited Diskspace & Bandwidth
- Secure, safe with latest technology standards
- No charges are hidden from users
Uptime Guarantee: 99.9%
Support: 24.7.365 via email, phone, toll-free, live chat & ticket by qualified, experienced experts. The quick response of fewer than 30 minutes to client queries and resolves issues.
Money-back Guarantee: 30-days
Refund policy does not cover the cost of domain registration & services of Dedicated servers and VPS servers.