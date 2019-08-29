cPanel Hosting WordPress

cPanel is a web-based hosting control panel. It is provided by many hosting providers to website owners. It allows the users to manage the websites from a web-based interface. It is a graphical user interface which can control the Unix server. This tool is designed to simplify the running and controlling of a website. cPanel uses a 3-tiered structure which allows different levels of access. It helps the resellers, administrators, and end-users to control various aspects of the server directly through the browser. The hosting provider of cPanel has various type of auto installer or package which is dedicated to content management systems like – WordPress.

Features of cPanel

cPanel provides various features which range from adding an email address to managing sub-domain names. There are lots of features of cPanel, like – FTP accounts, file manager, backup, backup wizard images, directory privacy, disk usage, web disk, FTP connections and much more. cPanel offers an unlimited number of possibilities of managing the website or server. The top feature of cPanel is that it provides the facility of fully manage online presence professionally with minimal training involved.

WordPress

WordPress is a free and open-source content management system (CMS) which is based on MySQL and PHP. It installed on a web server & it is a part of an internet hosting service or a network host i.e., it may be on a service, like – WordPress.com or a computer running software package, like – WordPress.org. In the current scenario, WordPress is the most popular blogging system on the Web, which is used on more than 60 million websites.

WordPress CMS

WordPress is the most popular content management system. It has various features which include plugin architecture and a template system. WordPress offers an excellent script for creating a simple website. For a beginner, it is the best option & also helps advanced users to fulfill their advanced needs.

WordPress Plugins

WordPress Plugins are the ways which help to extend and add the functionality that already exists in WordPress. The core of WordPress is primarily designed in a manner to be lean and lightweight. It maximizes the flexibility and minimizes the code bloat. Plugins offer custom functions with various features which help each & every user to tailor their site as per their specific needs.

Plugins are the best way to add functionality to a website. It helps to use a theme which is designed specifically as a Wiki or Knowledge Base. If there is a website with a theme & the user want the ability to add a wiki or knowledge base to it, then it is possible through plugins.

cPanel Hosting WordPress

WordPress allows the user to use cPanel to manage the various features offered by their WordPress hosting plan, like – domain names, the ability to managing databases, mail accounts, and backups. cPanel helps to make the WordPress work easy for its users & to manage their hosting with little or no technical knowledge of web hosting. There are various tutorials which assist in understanding the use of cPanel & its benefit. These tutorials provide step wise instructions to understand the installation process as well as a use of various panels.