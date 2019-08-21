Website Build Relationship between owner and visitor

A complete design or strategy is required to frame before actual design of the website. A comprehensive analysis which involves look of Front-page, i.e., home-page, content-rich-text ratio, the percentage of rich-media content, i.e., images and videos. Everything needs to be pre-decided. A business owner investing, into the website would have high-thinking, which it would become magic-bullet for it, and bring massive sales to the company. Every of the visitor coming to the site might be having the buy intention, promoted on the website.
Only, just creating the excellent website is not sufficient, it requires promotion. There is no magic-band, which can bring the site on top of search engines within short-interval. It needs sustained activity.
The use of old spammy SEO techniques can be a disaster. As suggested by Ananova “forget those old approaches and practice modern marketing techniques.” With this new world, where people share, an integrated customer relationship model required. The model could answer the questions like Where the visitor is navigating? Which pages most visited and why? A model required which needs extensive refining with research.