Ananova

Expert Web Hosting Community

Home » Latest Webhosting News » story » Latest News and Hosting Review Vendasta

Latest News and Hosting Review Vendasta

Key Selling Points

Executive

Chief Strategy Officer: Jacqueline Cook

Achievements/Awards

  • Listed on the Canadian Business Magazine’s Profit 500 for the second year running
  • The 50 fastest growing technology companies in Canada
  • The top 500 fastest growing in North America by Deloitte

Services Offered

  • Website Pro, WordPress Hosting on Google Cloud Platform
  • Marketplace of re-sellable products and services and an automated marketing system
  • Provides platform for organizations selling digital solutions to local businesses
  • A stress and hassle-free hosting solution

No. of Customers: 1,100+ resellers use the platform to sell to 670,000 local businesses around the world.

What for Customers

  • Empower agencies to acquire, retain, and grow their client base
  • The state-of-the-art infrastructure of Google Cloud platform allows to serve up world-class speed, storage, security, and scalability. It eliminates time-intensive technical backend work with streamlined one-click hosting setup, restores, and imports.
  • Maintenance: The company offers infrastructure maintenance which includes backups, restores, security, and updates.

Latest News

  • (October 04, 2017) Launched Website Pro, WordPress Hosting on Google Cloud Platform
DMCA.com Protection Status

%d bloggers like this: