Latest News and Hosting Review Vendasta

Key Selling Points
Executive
Chief Strategy Officer: Jacqueline Cook
Achievements/Awards
- Listed on the Canadian Business Magazine’s Profit 500 for the second year running
- The 50 fastest growing technology companies in Canada
- The top 500 fastest growing in North America by Deloitte
Services Offered
- Website Pro, WordPress Hosting on Google Cloud Platform
- Marketplace of re-sellable products and services and an automated marketing system
- Provides platform for organizations selling digital solutions to local businesses
- A stress and hassle-free hosting solution
No. of Customers: 1,100+ resellers use the platform to sell to 670,000 local businesses around the world.
What for Customers
- Empower agencies to acquire, retain, and grow their client base
- The state-of-the-art infrastructure of Google Cloud platform allows to serve up world-class speed, storage, security, and scalability. It eliminates time-intensive technical backend work with streamlined one-click hosting setup, restores, and imports.
- Maintenance: The company offers infrastructure maintenance which includes backups, restores, security, and updates.
Latest News
- (October 04, 2017) Launched Website Pro, WordPress Hosting on Google Cloud Platform