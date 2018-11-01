Latest News and Hosting Review Vendasta

Key Selling Points

Executive

Chief Strategy Officer: Jacqueline Cook

Achievements/Awards

Listed on the Canadian Business Magazine’s Profit 500 for the second year running

The 50 fastest growing technology companies in Canada

The top 500 fastest growing in North America by Deloitte

Services Offered

Website Pro, WordPress Hosting on Google Cloud Platform

Marketplace of re-sellable products and services and an automated marketing system

Provides platform for organizations selling digital solutions to local businesses

A stress and hassle-free hosting solution

No. of Customers: 1,100+ resellers use the platform to sell to 670,000 local businesses around the world.

What for Customers

Empower agencies to acquire, retain, and grow their client base

The state-of-the-art infrastructure of Google Cloud platform allows to serve up world-class speed, storage, security, and scalability. It eliminates time-intensive technical backend work with streamlined one-click hosting setup, restores, and imports.

Maintenance: The company offers infrastructure maintenance which includes backups, restores, security, and updates.

Latest News

(October 04, 2017) Launched Website Pro, WordPress Hosting on Google Cloud Platform