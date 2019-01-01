Free Hosting Server For Games

If you have decided to host a server for games and make it effective enough then you may consider Counter Strike 1.6 free hosting server. Having an idea how to go step by step in this regard could be very useful for the prospective user.

Order and Pay

To host a server the user just has to order and pay. But it does not mean that he or she should opt for the first one that comes his or her way. Instead, it would be good finding out by way of comparison the reliable and reputable host, who would provide quality hosting services and charge reasonable prices for the same.

The Automated Process

Usually the process of hosting a server has been automated by most of the providers. This is also convenient for the client as there would be no necessity for contacting a representative. Instead it would be necessary finding a website that offers hosting services and engage it. The only consideration should be getting quality services without investing a fortune for the purpose.

Ready to Host Server

Qualitative and reliable providers usually have readily configured and classically functional ready to host servers. Using them can relieve the client of the troubles of configuring everything by themselves. To secure client privacy they give user name and password after registration for logging on and using the free hosting server. With them user will get free access to FTP that would allow him or her to work directly from the computer files to the host server. User will also get access to GameCP using which they can stop the server or restart the same. Managing password and changing of names of server is also possible at the user’s end. In case of game management the user can decide the slots and also can access the server consoles to view errors. FTP access is provided using special software that will help the server access the files hosted on it. User can work directly on such files from their PCs

Issues Involved in Free Hosting Server

There are certain issues involved in the free hosting server. One of them is installation of a DNS server and changing the host name and hosting games on the server. To connect to GameCP the user needs to go to the configured icon and create subscribed in the GameCP. An issue could also be preventing server attacks and updating the GameCP conveniently. But these can be addressed if the provider is reliable and efficient in performance. Their customer care will usually take care of the issues involved.

Basic Advantages of Hosting Specialized Hosting Services

There are some basic advantages of using the services of specialized hosting companies even for free hosting servers:

Server remains operational round the clock. The user gets static IP and it does not change frequently. User gets high speed Internet connections. The company provides regular updates from game makers. Protection is provided against external threat by these companies.

Process of Hosting A Server

Following steps are required to be taken by the user to host a server including the free hosting server:

Purchase server host.

Register the server on the web and with the provider.

Receive user id and password for accessing FTP and GameCP.

Get a functional management host server CS 1.6.

Once you get the free hosting server you can use it for the purpose of managing your games and contents online.