Key Selling Points

Fastest and easiest managed WordPress hosting company

Money Back Guarantee: 100%, if user not satisfied within 30 days of service

Establishment: 2015

Headquarters: Austin, Texas

Executive

Founder: Austin Felton

Support: 24.7.365

Target Customers: online entrepreneurs and business owners

What for Customers?

Easy Signup and Free Migration

Backups and hosting services managed by cutting-edge experts of the company

Faster website load time

Unlimited bandwidth and SSL