Control Panel

The Control Panel is a part of the Microsoft Windows graphical user interface. It allows the users to view and manipulate basic system settings. It helps to control the system through applets, like – adding and removing software, adding hardware, controlling user accounts, changing accessibility options and much more. Its additional applets can be provided by third party software. A control panel is a basically flat or vertical area which displays the control and monitoring of the instruments. They are mainly found in factories which help to monitor and control machines. In previous time control panels are mostly equipped with push buttons and analog instruments. However, nowadays they are available with touchscreens & are used for monitoring and control purposes.

Control Panel for Web Hosting

In web hosting, a control panel is a web-based interface which is provided by the hosting company. It allows the customers to manage their various hosted services in a single place. Control panels commonly provide the facility of access to the server logs, when a user, sign up with the web hosting Provider Company then the company’s control panel provides him a way of managing his accounts. That’s where a control panel comes into the scene. It helps a user to manage his various accounts.

cPanel

cPanel is a control panel which is available on the Linux-based hosting accounts and servers. It helps to easily manage many aspects of the account of its users. It includes the applications, files, and email hosting account or server. cPanel is mostly used in the conjunction with WebHost Manager (WHM).

WHM

WHM is the control panel which helps to administer a server. It allows creating and managing cPanels. It sets certain global settings which are applied to all the servers or the accounts. WHM is available on most of the Linux hosting plans which include VPS Hosting, Reseller Hosting, and Linux Dedicated Servers.

Features of cPanel

cPanel offers various features, some of them are – file manager, disk usage, FTP connections, images, web disk, anonymous FTP, directory privacy, FTP accounts, email report, automated scripts, logs & reports, backup and much more.

cPanel Hosting In Europe

There is various reputed cPanel provider company in Europe. They offer excellent services. They provide various plans with money back guarantee to its new users. They offer enterprise colocation, dedicated hosting, cloud Servers & managed services across Europe. These companies offer affordable, reliable & fast shared hosting facility. They offer cPanel shared hosting plans with approx. All the features which are needed by the user to get started with hosting a website. These cPanel hosting companies offer great technical support to their customers. They offer their services 24/7/365. Their technical support staff members are always ready to help & assist their clients. They offer friendly service through a phone call, live chat & email.

