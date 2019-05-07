A business while hosting website expects that the host would protect from hacking and DDoS attacks and would provide maximum security. And that expectation is very much legitimate, as it is a work of hosting company to identify vulnerabilities in server or network which hacker could exploit to gain access.

The responsibility of keeping the website secured is shared by both customer and hosting company. The host always advises using un-crackable passwords, which any of the password cracking algorithms cannot find, keep files and programs updated – thus leaving the activities done on the website as customer responsibility. Hence, the customer needs to keep its website files and data updated. Furthermore, keep monitoring and checking that no fraudulent activity like fraud, privacy breach, business theft, illegal transfer of funds, internet harassment not done through its website.

Now, what if the website found involved in illegal activities and get penalized. The customer for sure is going to blame the server vulnerabilities using which hacker gain access and loaded mischievious files. The hosting company may claim that the system is updated and has no identified or known vulnerabilities. The customer might not have updated its, or its code contains loopholes, and its customer responsibility to identify weakness.