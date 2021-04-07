Eleven Amazon Web Service Certificates spanning across four levels:

Entry-level certification or the Foundation Certification : This category has one certification – AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner Certification Requirement: Six months of cloud knowledge coupled with industry experience

: This category has one certification – AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner Certification Requirement: Six months of cloud knowledge coupled with industry experience Associate Certification Level : This level features three different certifications for the three different roles – AWS Certified Solution Architect, AWS Certified Developer Associate and the AWS Certified SysOps Administrator. The candidate registers for these certificates depending on the role he/she is looking forward whether the operations, developer or architect. Requirement: At least one year experience of in solving problems and designing solutions with the AWS Cloud.

: This level features three different certifications for the three different roles – AWS Certified Solution Architect, AWS Certified Developer Associate and the AWS Certified SysOps Administrator. The candidate registers for these certificates depending on the role he/she is looking forward whether the operations, developer or architect. Requirement: At least one year experience of in solving problems and designing solutions with the AWS Cloud. Specialty Certification: shows serious technical expertise in the area of Amazon Web Service Cloud. The certification is only for the person with incredible expertise in hard specialty-related operations and tasks. It caters to a wide range of highly technical roles and specialties.

AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner Exam (CLF-C01) to gauge the knowledge & expertise of the Amazon Web Service Cloud. The certification confirms that a person has a thorough understanding of AWS cloud and the fundamentals of Amazon Web Service. He/she is expected to explain the fundamental global AWS infrastructure, architecture principles, security compliance, and its value proposition. The certificate holder understands prominent use scenarios, pricing models, access, and account management. Furthermore, a person comprehends technical assistance, documentation, and how to tender support tickets.