Reseller web hosting is a web hosting service that re-bundles services available from real hosts or primary providers. Reseller web hosting could be an individual or small business that makes use of the bandwidth and web servers of a higher tier provider or primary host and resells the same to the customers by offering value-added services like web designing, domain registration, and web programming.

With Reseller hosting, you do not need web servers, mail servers, DNS servers, or even a good Internet connection. Most reseller hosting plans come with all necessary tools for a webmaster to be a successful Reseller organization.

Some even offer templates where you can get a website on your own with “your name” so others do not know that you are a dealer. It is called “private labeling” where you get to advertise your best web hosting services.

Most real hosting companies allow reseller web hosting to boost their sales. Recently, a significant number of web hosting businesses have infiltrated the internet with an eye on the ever-growing number of people who are jumping online. To remain competitive, hosting companies look for ways to market their services to a greater number of individuals rather than offering their services individually. It leads to the business of reseller web hosting accounts.

Reseller Hosting Plans

Easy to use control panel make reseller hosting a good option. You will be able to create web hosting accounts for your customers and keep them without difficulty. Even if you're just a dealership, many times, it becomes your responsibility to provide at least minimal support to your customers, but the web hosting provider handles most technical issues.

Reseller hosting is also better able to establish a friendly relationship with their customers that go beyond the contract terms. It is the secret for those successful reseller web-hosting services. They fill the need that bigger hosting servers cannot provide.

Why Reseller Hosting?

The different types of reseller hosting provided dedicated, shared and co-location. But since it's not compatible with every hosting provider, you will have to confirm them before you register. Suppliers also offer additional services such as registration and domain transfer, e-commerce add-ons, databases and other POP3 accounts with fees additional.

As a provider of web hosting plans, one of your primary day-to-day tasks is going to be deploying accounts with customized allocations of system resources including bandwidth and disk space. To do this, you will need access to a browser-based control panel that allows you to implement, manage, and monitor the many different end-user hosting accounts hosted on your reseller hosting solution.

Run a Successful Reseller Hosting Business

Deliver the quick and best services

Setup plans and prices with market research