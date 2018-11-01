Latest News And Hosting Review FullHost

Key Selling Points
- A premiere web hosting provider
Services Offered: Shared Hosting, Reseller Hosting, Dedicated Servers (bare metal), Cloud Hosting, Virtual Servers
Linux & Windows Server Hosting
Establishment: 2004
Headquarters: Victoria BC
Data Center Location: Vancouver and Toronto
Executive
Director: Chris Tilden
Target Customers: small, medium, and large organizations across Canada and beyond
What for Customers?
- The company provides a wide array of options from shared web hosting and reseller hosting services, to a virtual cloud and bare metal dedicated servers.
- Easy access through an administrator-level login, remote desktop access on Windows Server. It ensures full control over the server and allowing the installation of applications and services through the remote desktop access.
Latest News
- (June 06, 2017) The company deploys CloudLinux’s Imunify360 Linux Web Server Security available to their all Shared Hosting Clients. For VPS and Dedicated customers, the company made available purchase Imunify360 for purchase.
- (May 27, 2017) The company offers Windows Server Hosting through its cloud hosting platform at data centers in Canada. The latest Windows Server OS, Windows Server 2016 (Desktop Experience and Core) and 2012 R2 OS are available.