Latest News And Hosting Review FullHost

Key Selling Points

A premiere web hosting provider

Services Offered: Shared Hosting, Reseller Hosting, Dedicated Servers (bare metal), Cloud Hosting, Virtual Servers

Linux & Windows Server Hosting

Establishment: 2004

Headquarters: Victoria BC

Data Center Location: Vancouver and Toronto

Executive

Director: Chris Tilden

Target Customers: small, medium, and large organizations across Canada and beyond

What for Customers?

The company provides a wide array of options from shared web hosting and reseller hosting services, to a virtual cloud and bare metal dedicated servers.

Easy access through an administrator-level login, remote desktop access on Windows Server. It ensures full control over the server and allowing the installation of applications and services through the remote desktop access.

Latest News

(June 06, 2017) The company deploys CloudLinux’s Imunify360 Linux Web Server Security available to their all Shared Hosting Clients. For VPS and Dedicated customers, the company made available purchase Imunify360 for purchase.

(May 27, 2017) The company offers Windows Server Hosting through its cloud hosting platform at data centers in Canada. The latest Windows Server OS, Windows Server 2016 (Desktop Experience and Core) and 2012 R2 OS are available.