Smart Electricity Management Services

The consumption of electricity is increasing continuously, hence, most countries are looking towards renewable sources to produce it. The digital companies are trying to go 100% with green energy as a smart, effective, efficient decision. The government is also promoting green electricity by subsidizing the companies. To ensure substantial business growth, the regular, sustained electricity production through non-renewal sources is coming like a commitment.

ISO 50001 supports companies in all sectors to use energy more efficiently through the development of an energy management system. The companies have integrated energy management into their overall efforts for improving quality and environmental management. They have made it standard, and their policy includes efficient energy use, consumption, and targeted reduction.

Smart Electricity Management: Meters with full remote monitoring functionality

Electric utilities track the status of generating and transmission systems. They measure and predict the consumption of electricity. Sophisticated sensors can monitor voltage, current, frequency, and temperature. Smart meters measure the electricity consumption at regular intervals of one hour or less. The data produces is analyzed to make real-time decisions to maximize power capacity utilization and total revenue generation.

Maintenance: Smart Electricity Management

Innovative technology deployment supports overall operational and business objectives. The uptime, reliability, performance, dependability, flexibility, speed, and yield increases with safety and security enhancement. The smart maintenance is:

Corrective: run until failure and fix

Scheduled: planned periodic maintenance

Condition-based: Action maintenance when deterioration is detected

Diagnostic: what has happened and why

Predictive: what will this result in, and when

Prescriptive: what should I do about it, e.g., repair action or operational mitigation

Need: Smart Electricity Management Services

Power interrupts can result in damage to expensive production machinery. Hence, the industry uses an uninterruptable power supply (UPS) system with supercapacitors integrated with communication technology and IIoT sensor nodes. They work with central gateways and cloud servers to form a total Industrial IoT solution. The supercapacitors are environmentally friendly, safe and operate in a wide temperature range.

The communication module collects data from sensor nodes deployed on production machines, such as CPU load, temperature, current, voltage, and power input, and send the data to the central gateway. The data is used to further respond to abnormality by initiating a system reset or other actions.