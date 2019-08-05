About Cloud Computing

Delivery of software and information as a service rather than a product through shared resources over Internet.
Services Offered under “Cloud Computing”
computation, software applications, data access, data management and storage resources
Different types of Cloud Computing Services :-
SaaS (Software as a Service) delivers a single application through the browser to a plethora of customers utilizing a multitenant architecture.
PaaS (Platform as a service) is a variation of SaaS where the platform as a service provided for applications to run.
MSP (Managed service provider) is an application which manages IT and its applications rather than being useful directly to the end users e.g. virus scanning nd anti-spam services.
DaaS (Desktop As a Service) Virtual Desktop is provided, that connects to applications and data which are stored on cloud provider's server.