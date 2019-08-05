About Cloud Computing

Delivery of software and information as a service rather than a product through shared resources over Internet.

Services Offered under “Cloud Computing”

computation, software applications, data access, data management and storage resources

Different types of Cloud Computing Services :-

SaaS ( Software as a Service ) delivers a single application through the browser to a plethora of customers utilizing a multitenant architecture.

PaaS ( Platform as a service ) is a variation of SaaS where the platform as a service provided for applications to run.

MSP ( Managed service provider ) is an application which manages IT and its applications rather than being useful directly to the end users e.g. virus scanning nd anti-spam services.