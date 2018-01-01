Features Website must have to stay competitive

Features Website Must have
- Right Web Hosting Service: Choose web hosting package as per your website needs. An online presence gives a boost to your business. LinuxHost.net advise not to choose free or cheap web hosting services. It matters a lot in search rankings. Free Hosting providers would display advertisements on your website. If your site is for a non-business purpose, then free or cheap hosting is fine, otherwise avoid them altogether.
- Web Security: Get SSL for your website and secure it from malicious logins, spam, and malware.
- Responsive: For various devices like mobile, PC, tablet
- Easy Navigation: Use of Breadcrumbs
- Speed: Nobody likes to wait for a website to load, your site must have a quick response. If your site is slow, you will lose potential traffic.
- Engaging: Allow visitors to provide feedback, comments or subscribe to a page or post. They will share their personal experiences.
- Social: Robust social media strategy
- Active: Regularly put fresh content, new articles or latest news.
- Looks: Simple brand color scheme