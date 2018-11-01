Latest News And Web Hosting Review BlueFur

Hosting Review BlueFur

Bluefur is a Canadian hosting company offers reliable and fast hosting solutions. Company established to meet the demands of customers especially for small and medium sized businesses at affordable rates. Their user-friendly control panel makes email and website online a snap. In addition, customers can migrate entire website to Blurfur for free with the help of support team. Their hosting solutions include- web hosting, reseller, VPS hosting and dedicated servers. Their dedicated servers offer plenty of power, bandwidth, and space to meet demands of website. Currently, Bluefur serves 28000+ customers, and hosting features include 45-day moneyback guarantee, high-end servers, 99.9% uptime, extensive analytical web statistics and more.

BlueFur Overview

BlueFur is trustworthy Canadian web hosting services, dedicated for customer contentment and have measures in place to present customer with a timely, fair and effective way to solve problems for any query. Their status is built upon special customer service, web site hosting, managed domain name registration, and email address hosting. The company has been planned to meet the demands of a changing and dynamic market.

BlueFur are constantly looking and growing into inventive and latest technologies to meet the needs of their customers. They are flourishing because pay attention to customer`s requirements and able to provide consistent services that are exceptionally significant to medium and small businesses nowadays.

BlueFur: Reliability and Uptime Report

SiteGeek analysis shows 99.9% uptime last week for BlueFur. Up Time % is the amount of time websites hosted by the hosting company are available for users or visitors. BlueFur time and again consistent high up-time percentages very close to 100%, means sites hosted by BlueFur are available 24/7 or exceptionally close to 24/7. BlueFur has 50% positive user sentiment on SiteGeek, based on social media content and conversations. It’s a real time snapshot of customer’s perception of hosting company and ensures hosting company is meeting user needs and convey quality service.

BlueFur Plans

BlueFur Shared hosting is a flexible, economical Web solution for small- to medium-sized personal and businesses sites. Powered by high-tech technology, Web site will be protected with certified system administrators, secure servers and a world-class network infrastructure. Their web hosting plans are the most popular between their customers. MySQL databases, unmetered email accounts, PHP and easy account management using BlueFur Control Panel are just a few of the features each Unix account comes with. Customers can now select from three Canadian cities for their web hosting account! BlueFur have servers available in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal.

BlueFur: Features and Control Panel

BlueFur features are Free Website Migration, Domains & Subdomains, Backups, Domain & SSL Pricing, Stats & Analytics, One Click Script Installs, Easy SiteBuilder, E-Commerce Features, Guarantees, BlueFur Customer Support, Server Hardware Details, Email, Webmail, Mailing Lists, resource Usage, Databases & MySQL, Programming Languages, FTP & SFTP, Cron Jobs, DNS, Free Shared SSL Certificate, SSH / Shell Access

BlueFur Support

BlueFur offer telephone Technical and Sales Support assistance during the following hours.

Hours: 10:00am – 6:00pm ET Monday-Friday, Telephone: +1.866.606.3734, International: +1.647.799.0521

Technical support through email is available 24 hours a day, Email: support@bluefur.com

Pros

BlueFur data centres are based in Canada giving great reliability

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

BlueFur offers 45 days money back guarantee, customer has full 45 days to test out hosting plan, to make sure it is right for them. If, within 45 days, client find any aspect of hosting plan is not fitting their needs, they can get their money back. BlueFur will return 100% of money, no questions asked.

Conclusion

BlueFur offers significant advantages over competition, find below some of the reasons:

Experienced Hosting Company with over 28,000+ clients, Knowledgeable Support Staff Available 24/7, 45-day Money Back Guarantee – No Questions Asked, 99.9% Uptime Guarantee, Easy Payment Options using Credit Card or PayPal, Premium OC3 Connections in North America, High-End Servers Used for All Hosting, Extensive Analytical Web Statistics, Easy Forum, Shopping Cart, Blog and many more scripts, Free Email Marketing Tools designed to help customers grow their business and site, Extensive Knowledgebase, Tutorials and Videos, Friendly and Helpful Customer Service Staff, Quick and Easy Account Setups