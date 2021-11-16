A hosting consumer before purchasing wants to be aware of the company and its services. He goes through the reviews of the existing customers and researches the status quo of the company. Most of the hosting customers are not aware of their website needs or requirement. They compare the various resources offered by hosting providers and choose the company having good credentials in the market. But, that is purely an emotional decision.

As the customer starts using the services, issues or problems start creeping. That may be due to a mismatch between what is offered and what is required. The entire logic fails and customers start complaining about the services. The customer needs changes with the time, he may find new opportunities and wishes to scale its hosting plan or be willing to take an upgrade. The customer remains loyal and keeps renewing its subscription, till the hosting plans satisfy the needs. The hosting provider provides engaging longer and narrative content to which consumers invest more time. The consumer remains tied to the services, till he cares for the provider or doesn't find the new good one. Emotions do matter for time being only, as business values are more important.

The hosting customer trying to switch comes to an evaluation stage where logically compares the two providers and sometimes its emotions ramp up and the customer decides to stay with the existing one. Evaluation state is like a roller coaster ride between emotions and logic.



The hosting companies targeting such dissatisfied customers create much of the content to provide support related to the issues. With experience, such companies are aware of the issues, which customers may face and this helps them to convert buyers into happy customers. Their research team continuously searches for the issues and the solutions and then builds marketing content around the same. A customer-facing issue might be willing to pay an equal or greater price for the value. Compare Liquidweb with WordPress.com, the greater the value relative to the price, the more likely people are to buy.