How to Choose Web Hosting Company best suited for your website?

: Go through hosting plans and find the one which best suits your site needs. Your web application or script might require additional support from web hosting. Read online reviews about the chosen hosting company. Ready to Switch: If you are not satisfied with your host, then quickly shift to another reputed one.

No To Free Hosting

LinuxHost.net team suggests not to choose Free web hosting, unless your needs are minimum.

Mostly web hosting companies allow free hosting for:

Free trial period: Allows customers to test servers to check the quality and provide feedback. Often hosting companies offer 1-2 months and then recurring starts depending upon the plan. Furthermore, if the customer wishes to stay, pays the hosting fees, otherwise, hosting services shut down.

Marketing strategy to attract starters and bloggers. Once a website is up and running smoothly, the hosting company ask to upgrade to full version.