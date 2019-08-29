cPanel Hosting Reseller

Reseller Hosting

Reseller hosting is a form of web hosting in which the account owner has the capability to use his allotted bandwidth and hard drive space to host websites on the behalf of the third party. In this reseller purchases the services at a wholesale price and then sells it to its customers for a profit purpose. In this hosting, a certain portion of hard drive space and bandwidth is allocated to the reseller account holder. The reseller has an option of rent a dedicated server from a hosting company or can resell shared hosting services. In the other words, the reseller has authority to sell a particular amount of disk space and bandwidth to their customers. For this purpose, they need not rent a server from a web hosting company they signed for a reseller account.

Benefit of Reseller Hosting

Reseller hosting is an easy and profitable aspect. The reseller can simply sell the web hosting to his customers, under his brand name. This process helps to make money under your brand name. These reseller hosting provider companies not only help you to earn money but also assist you to become your own full-time web hosting company. A user can acquire his hosting clients, or if he is a web designer, then he can use a reseller plan to add value for his existing and future customers. It helps to make the client free from the market and help him to grow his business as per his choice. It's easy to upgrade and easily transferable to a dedicated server.

Reseller Hosting Plans

Reseller hosting plans are designed in a manner which helps its clients to earn money. The plans of reseller hosting are amazing which provide everything necessary that a customer needs to start his web hosting company. Moreover, WHM allows creating cPanels for each of their customers and the choice of WHMCS or WHM Autopilot which facilitates the billing aspect too. Reseller hosting plans are the powerful tool which includes everything from your need to assist you to get success, from WHM to billing software.

Reseller Hosting Features

Reseller hosting companies provide unmetered domains, subdomains, excellent uptime, email accounts, MySQL databases, FTP accounts, easy to use cPanel, flexibility, money back guarantee; private name servers based domain, reliable professional service and much more. Reseller hosting plans are flexible, so you can control the overall resource allocation in a manner that it best fit your clients' needs. It offers the platform for running a business any way a customer wants. Reseller hosting plans are so effective that it gives complete control over every aspect of hosting business. The client can choose additional services as per their need, want & budget, like – domains, SSL certificates, 24/7 technical support, various apps, easy to use website builder, 1-click installation and much more.

Types of Reseller Hosting

Reseller hosting companies offer Linux based & Windows based reseller hosting facility. A user can select any one of them as per his requirement. Linux Reseller Hosting provides the platform of cPanel which is user-friendly & one of the best control panel. These companies offer various plans from small business to huge enterprise. Moreover, they provide the facility of extending the service too.