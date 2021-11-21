Switch web hosting provider

Dissatisfied customers are for sure looking to hire another service provider. Enough! if a customer doesn't find value, they already have decided. On the positive side, few companies are advertising to capture such customers. Cute!

The marketing strategy or tactics of a few hosting providers is to target such dissatisfied customers. They disseminate rational content with an emotional angle, that they are the only ones, who can meet their goals or targets. The hosting providers promise to provide the absolute hosting experience with joy and delight. The advertisements do contain content that evokes wonder, adventure, and excitement to switch present hosting providers. They present quality with a uniqueness that delivers hope and inspiration. The companies pretend that they are not selling the hosting plans, but actually, they are providing the solutions to the problem or issue.

The hosting companies do provide mindful of current events, information, and content on interest topics often related to various hosting issues. Most customers are searching for solutions on Google, forums, or on social media, that is why the companies strategy is most obvious, provide the best solution and in lieu ask the consumer to purchase a hosting plan.

The hosting plans are sold with an emotional angle that it's only the best solution. The companies need to put themselves into customer shoes by survey, interview, or researching on a forum or social media websites and understand the real issues, that drive them to switch to another hosting provider.