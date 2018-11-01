Stores and Warehouse Monitoring

All items in stores and warehouses are assigned RFID tags, and gates equipped with RF readers. Thus, enables to secure, reduce leakage or thefts, and aimed at improving traceability and inventory management. The suppliers maintain the real-time visibility of the inventory throughout the global supply chain. Retailers know precisely about the items, thus helps them to serve customers better.

Addresses the demands of Modern Market

The labels on food items enable automated data capture and deliver on-demand information about freshness, expiry, storage, packaging, transportation, safety and sold at stores. Furthermore, the technology would boost inventory accuracy and prevent wastes. The alerts would get generated for the products with a nearby expiration date to replenish or replace. For electric consumption of those products, the companies could offer discounts and treat them high-priority sales or they can be donated.

The vending machine would read the RFID tag linked with a specific product. The customers can get the information about product and location remotely.

The tags on refrigerators in stores and warehouses will alert potential problems if the temperature falls outside acceptable parameters.