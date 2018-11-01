Latest News And Hosting Review 800hosting

Data Center

Dell PowerEdge servers

Enterprise-class Juniper/Cisco network

The fully redundant edge network powered by multiple GigE Internet connections from multiple Tier 1 Internet Carriers

BGP4 routing for auto-failover to provide our 100% Network Uptime SLA Guarantee

The SAS 70 Type II Audited data center facility

State-of-the-art security with biometric palm scanner for controlled data center entrance access

Key fob swipe required for controlled access inside the facility

Multiple video security surveillance systems monitoring all interior & exterior data center premises activity

24.7 onsite staff provide additional protection against unauthorized entry

Redundant airflow systems, updated Power Distribution Units (PDU), multiple in-line UPS battery systems and redundant generators with on-site fuel storage and guaranteed refueling contracts

‘1-800 Hosting’ has been in the hosting industry for more than a decade now and has set the pace in application and hosting services. Some of the products it offers are cloud computing solutions, fast servers, enterprise hosting, managed hosting and dedicated hosting. Some of the services on offer at 800hosting.com are mobile app development, management services, migration services and quad security. It operates from a modern world-class data center that has many network redundancies along with high-speed internet connections for excellent stability and reliability of services. The customer and technical support team are very professional and friendly and can be reached 24/7 to sort any issues that may arise.

Services Offered: Semi-Managed dedicated servers, Fully Managed dedicated servers

What for Customers?

Rapid deployment of dedicated servers

Affordable and Enterprise-class hosting services

High-performance and High-availability (H-A) uptime with auto-failover redundancies

Meet any server hosting needs: The companies can select from standard server configuration or can customize to meet specific needs

Support: 24.7.365 technical support from Network Operations Center (NOC) located at the data center