The Google algorithm is paying attention to the value with that it's giving preference to mobile, local and social attributes of an online business website. The web marketing professionals prepare a strategy to praise Google. The market share of Google is 86.64% compared to Bing with 6.79% and Yahoo 2.75% in September 2021, as per Statista statistics of worldwide market share of search engines. The Bing is slowly coming into the scene, as records indicate on Statista. Bing joined forces to form a global search alliance. A webmaster focuses on all the search engines, Google, Bing, Yahoo, and Yandex, as an essential SEO strategy.

Bing Marketshare June 5.56%, July 5.7%, August 6.54%, September 6.79%

The percentage difference reveals that Google is much ahead of other competitor search engines. Most look on Google, and casual Internet users look on Bing. Hence, the marketing experts of online business companies have an eye on what Google will do in the future. They want to determine the direction of all the marketing steps to come on top or retain its positions on Google.

Google is also doing much to satisfy the Internet users doing searches. It's regularly changing its algorithm to bring a fast-loading creative & innovative website with the best quality content and mobile-friendly on the top positions of its inquiries.

The links building is also prevalent, but its makeover is changing, and many stringent rules are applied. Violation brings penalties, as Google has already publicly announced its terms of services. Google wants the webmasters to specify the links relationship as “do follow” or “no follow.” Most websites or blogs offer ‘no follow' links that the owner intents the links not followed

HTML <a> rel Attribute

<a rel="nofollow" href="https://bhj.org/" title="Business Hosting Journal">Business Hosting Journal</a>

Almost all browsers support the ‘rel' attribute specifies the relationship between the current document and the linked document.

alternate Provides a link to an alternate representation of the document, i.e., print page, translated, or mirror. Most websites provide translations of the same page in different languages, and they are linked using the alternate attribute. author Provides a link to the author of the document bookmark Permanent URL used for bookmarking external This indicates that the referenced document is not part of the same site as the current document help Provides a link to a help document license Provides a link to licensing information for the document next Provides a link to the following document in the series nofollow Links to an unendorsed document, like a paid link. To specify that the Google search spider should not follow that link noopener Requires that any browsing context created by following the hyperlink must not have an opener browsing context noreferrer Makes the referrer unknown. No referer header includes when the user clicks the hyperlink prev The previous document in a selection search Links to a search tool for the document tag A tag (keyword) for the current document

Rich-Media Impact on Social Media Sharing



The rich media like images and videos are also part of posts or pages tagged with unique, descriptive tags. The valuable textual content, along with rich media, makes the webpage attractive. Social networks like Twitter, Tumblr, Facebook, and Linkedin help build a relationship with visitors. The companies regularly share post links on social media channels to compel visitors to click on them. Fascinating, attractive links with sufficient valuable information builds charm and re-shared maximum. Rich media adds look-&-feel to the content theme.