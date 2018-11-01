Latest News And Web Hosting Review Site2host

Hosting Review Site2host

Site2host : Company Overview

Site2host.com, one of the top notch Web solution and a web media service provider, offers a wide range of services from Domain Name Registration, Website design, Web Hosting to Content Management System, E-business solutions, Payment Gateways & Digital Certificates. A client can avail a full set of web services under one roof. Its office is situated in Mumbai, India and is offering high-quality evolving web solutions all over the world. Company understand the requirements of their clients thereby offers efficient & effective and value added services at affordable prices, which results in counted as one of the most reliable provider.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

State of the art Data Centres of company possesses high and good quality hardware. Safe and secure solutions such as Sitelock and Site backup are offered to ensure reliability to a large extent. Professional Staff is available on site for monitoring websites all the day and to overcome the issues, if any arises, instantly. Sitelock protect sites from hackers, viruses, identity thefts, attacks, etc. Site backup ensures backup and safety of files and databases. Secure SSL Certificates again offers protection to the personal and payment related information of clients by encrypting the same. So, overall continued efforts are made which results in sites working without any interruption leads to high uptime guarantee, overall top performance and max reliability.

Hosting Plans

Site2host.com offers fully managed dedicated servers hosting and unmanaged dedicated servers hosting. Windows and Linux dedicated servers are offered with Plesk panel or Cpanel. They are powered by RAID 1 Hard drives, Intel Xeon processors, CentOS offers Backup, Unlimited MySQL databases, Unlimited storage, Prompt provisioning, Perl, PHP 5.2/5.3, Python and Ruby on Rails with 24/7/365 Support & 99.9% Uptime.

World class Linux Shared Hosting solutions are powered by Apache, cPanel, Cloudlinux, PHP, MySQL, Ruby on Rails & Windows Shared hosting services powered by Windows 2008, ASP.NET, Plesk, PHP, MySQL, IIS and more offered features like 24/7 technical support, 99.9% uptime, 30 day Money Back Guarantee, FTP & Control panel. E-Mail based features are SMTP/IMAP/POP3, Webmail support. Unlimited features comprises of Disk Space, Domains & Sub-Domains, Bandwidth, FTP Accounts, Email Accounts, Forwarders, Auto Responders, MySQL Databases. E-Commerce features are Add-on Dedicated IP, Private SSL, osCommerce, CubeCart, Zen Cart.

Linux VPS Hosting plan offers cPanel/WHM, Mail/ Web/ Database/ FTP services, Nameservers or DNS service, WHMCS, Free 1 Dedicated IP, Unmetered Bandwidth, 99.99% Guaranteed Uptime with Managed Support. Windows VPS Plans offers clients Addon Dedicated IPs, Private SSL Certificates, cPanel 11.34, WHMCS, Unlimited Bandwidth.

Uptime & full support.

Reseller hosting Linux plans offers Unlimited MySQL Databases & cPanel accounts, 30-day Money Back Guarantee, Free WHMCS, 99.9% Uptime, support, powered by cPanel, MySQL, PHP, CloudLinux, Apache, Ruby on Rails & more. Features it offers are Unlimited Bandwidth, Unlimited Websites, No Setup fees, cPanel/WHM, 1 Click more than 300 apps install, Softaculous, Unlimited email accounts & sub-domains, Webmail, etc. Windows plans are powered by ASP.NET, MySQL, Windows 2008, Plesk, IIS, PHP and more.

Features & Control Panel

30 Days Money Back Guarantee

Safe and Secure SSL Certificate

E-Mail Marketing

Powerful Control Panel cPanel/Plesk/WHM

Sitelock & Site backup

Free Domain & Website transfer

24/7/365 Support

99.9% Uptime Guarantee

Support

A web hosting platform is not easy to manage for a common man as various technological issues occurs, again and again, so to handle them, customer care/ technical team of Site2host is available for 24*7. Supporting & Technical Staff are very exp., has good knowledge of hosting and thus always available to advise and assist clients through chat, phone, and mail. Overall, customer service offered is highly good and satisfactory.

Pros

Provider understands the need of their clients

Robust Infrastructure

Creative & Innovative Ideas

Years of experience

Experts & Specialists

Highly flexible & quality hosting packages

Customer Satisfaction Guarantee

Services offered at competitive prices

Premium Customer Support offered

Money back satisfaction guarantee

Cons

No Cons need to be mentioned

Cancellation/ Refund Policy

Company offers a refund policy having a provision of refunding money to the client on their feeling unsatisfied and as per their request to their customers. If clients found that the services provided are not providing full satisfaction or they are facing some other kind of issues, they may ask for their money back within 30 days.

Conclusion

Site2Host offers simple, user-friendly, trustworthy, prompt & affordable web hosting services consisting of technology, 24*7*365 customer support and great uptime.